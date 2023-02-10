2023 General Elections: FG Orders Closure of Universities

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



In preparation for the forthcoming general elections, the federal government has hearkened to the voice of the National Assembly and has directed all universities to shut on February 22.

In a statement from the National Universities Commission, all heads of institutions have been directed to close down, adding that no academic activities will take place between February 22nd and March 14.

The closure also includes all inter-university centres.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Executive Secretary in charge of administration, Chris Maiyaki titled “Ministerial Directive on the Closure of all Universities and Inter University Centres During the Upcoming 2023 General Elections”.

According to the statement which was released on February 3, the decision followed concerns about the security of staff, students and the universities’ properties during the general elections scheduled from February 25 to March 14.

The commission said the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, gave the directive following consultation with relevant security agencies.

“Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Directors/ Chief Executive of Inter University Centres are quite aware, the 2023 general elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday 25 February 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday 11 March 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adamu Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22nd February and 14th March, 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors, as well as Directors/Chief Executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22 February 2023 to Tuesday 14 March 2023.”