WIP Africa Delivers GreenPoint Community to 50 Subscribers  

Kayode Tokede

Wealth Island Properties (WIP), over the weekend, allocated GreenPoint Community properties to over 50 subscribers in what the Chief Executive of the company, Tade Cash has described as a brave move by allotees.

According to him, “It is easy to invest at convenient times, but those who, despite uncertainty, still have time to invest in the future are very brave. And those are the people we have here taking advantage of the investment offer of one of our properties, the GreenPoint Community in Epe.”

More than 50 subscribers were allotted their space at the 20 acres project .that comes with a registered Deed of Assignment and Survey from the government of Lagos State.

He encouraged the them to align with the government in following requisite processes that have been stipulated, to have their building project sorted from start to finish including; abiding by accredited professionals at every stage of the development.

“WIP Africa has a very cordial relationship with the government, and our goal is to open up this channel for our clients to take advantage of; such that they won’t fall short of the law whenever they choses to start their development. However, we are aware, that some people have equally deep connections through family or professional affiliation, which they can explore independently as well. We would be glad to guide anyone willing seek seek support through us,” he added.