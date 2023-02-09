Stanbic IBTC Restates Support for Business, Economic Growth

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank has restated its commitment to support business growth in 2023 through its array of tailor-made financial solutions.

The bank in a statement emphasised that it will not relent in its efforts to provide accessible funding for individuals and small, medium, and large-scale enterprises to grow their businesses in the new year, thereby addressing inadequate access to capital through various financing solutions.

Targeted at businesses that need adequate funding to meet the demands of their customers, the innovative solutions provide short, medium and long-term benefits to players across different sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the offerings, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, noted that the solutions will facilitate growth for Nigerian businesses.

He said, “After the yuletide season, there is the need to re-stock, reposition and restrategise for the new year. As a forward-thinking financial institution, Stanbic IBTC Bank has remained at the forefront of providing affordable and flexible solutions to enterprises in the country.”

Adeniyi described the Blue Blossom initiative as a unique solution for women-owned businesses to achieve their financial aspirations. A Blue Blossom account holder has access to loan facilities with competitive rates, business clinic sessions, and zero current account maintenance (CAM) fees with a minimum account opening balance of N20,000. It also comes with reduced loan management fees.

According to Adeniyi, “With C’Gate solution, merchants can accept payments via a USSD string, it can also be used on a POS terminal and online payment platform. Payment is effected by the buyer using unique present merchant codes and concluded with the transaction codes generated by the merchant.”