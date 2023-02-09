Ponzi: Judge Sets March for Commencement of Vektr Capital Trial

Kayode Tokede

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Court 4, Abuja has set March 16, 2023 for the commencement of Vektr Capital Global Group trail along with two staff of the company Mr. Solomon Edet Solomon and Mr. Zakari Haruna on allegations bordering on operating as fund managers without registration by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) among others.

Justice Abubakar also directed that the two defendants be remanded in Suleija Correctional Centre pending when Mr. Zakari Haruna is able to fulfil his bail conditions.

The SEC had in March 2022 sealed up the Wuse Zone 5 office of Vektr Capital on suspicions of illegally collecting money from the investing public to the tune of N891,000,000 while not registered with the Commission.

In the four count charge brought against the company and its promoters by the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Vektr Capital Global Nigeria Limited is alleged to have on or between the year 2021 and 2022 within the jurisdiction of the honourable court with intent to defraud, conspired amongst themselves together with one Kayode Sal Viktor and your other staff to obtain the sum of over N891, 729,000 from investing public including Cordelia Ukomaka Ducke Eze and others under false pretence that they were a fund managers which you are not and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

“That you M/s Vektr Capital Global Nigeria Ltd, on or between the year 2021 and 2022 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did commit a felony to wit. Conspired among yourselves together with Kayode Sal Viktor and your other staff to do an illegal act- to lure and offer for subscription an unregistered collective investment scheme valued over N891,000,000 to investing public including Cordelia Ukomaka Ducke Eze and others and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of Criminal Code Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“That you M/s Vektr Capital Global Nigeria Ltd, on or between the year 2021 and 2022 within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did commit a felony to wit. Conspired among yourselves together with Kayode Sal Viktor and your other staff to do an illegal act- to lure and offer for subscription an unregistered collective investment scheme valued over N891,000,000 to investing public including Cordelia Ukomaka Ducke Eze and others and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 54 of the Investments and Securities Act, 2007” the Charge stated.

When the bail application came up for determination, the Justice said she has not been convinced going by the affidavit that the accused will attend court to attend trial and not jump bail.