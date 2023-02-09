  • Thursday, 9th February, 2023

Polls: Nasarawa Monarchs Rally Support for Sule’s Re-election

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia 

First class royal fathers of Loko and Umaisha chiefdoms in Nasarawa State Wednesday rallied support of their subjects for the re-election of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the March governorship election in the state.

The paramount rulers endorsed Sule separately at their palaces in Loko and Umaisha towns when the governor paid a courtesy calls on them to receive royal blessings for the commencement of his re-election campaign across the 18 development areas of the state.

In Loko, the Mai Loko, Alhaji Umar Sabo, appreciated the governor for restoring peace and security in their area. 

The royal father particularly said the only way the people could return the favour was to vote massively for the governor during the forthcoming general election.

“The only way we can show our appreciation is to deliver mass votes for you. Before now, it was impossible to travel to Tunga and Nasarawa because of activities of the bandits.

“But today, you have restored back security. There is no reason why a citizen of Loko will not return this favour by voting for you,” the Mai Loko stated.

On his part, the Ohimege Opanda and Chairman of Toto Local Government Traditional Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, appreciated Sule for the good work he has been doing for people of the state.

The traditional ruler, who spoke at his Umaisha palace when he received the governor, said the incumbent governor deserved a second term in office considering his laudable achievements in the areas of peace and security, as well as infrastructural developments in Toto and the state at large.

The Ohimege Opanda, therefore, called on the people of the area to support the re-election bid of Sule and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Balarabe Abdullahi, in the forth coming polls.

