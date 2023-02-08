‘NNPP ‘ll Win 2023 Elections’

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Chairman of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Group Captain Steve Adah(rtd) has predicted that the party would win the 2023 elections across the country.



He called on the party supporters to take their destiny in their hands and vote for NNPP to bring about quality leadership.



Adah made this known yesterday while inaugurating the NNPP Benue state governorship campaign council in Makurdi.



He promised that the party would solve the perennial fuel crises as well as find solution to the economic crises the country is facing if voted to power.

The NNPP governorship candidate Professor Bem Angwe, charged the team to go all out and canvassfor votes for all its candidates in the election.

He added that the team should work as a family while also assuring that the party will deliver Nigeria from the shackles of maladministration and poor governance.



Even as he said his intention was to rebuild Benue state using the huge availability of agricultural produce such as fruits and other crops by establishing processing factory.



The NNPP candidate said Benue should have developed far better than were it is.



Angwe also disclosed that some gubernatorial aspirants from other parties are about joining the NNPP due to what the party is bringing on board in the country.

He mocked the big party’s for wasting scarce resources on giant bill boards and campaigns while the masses are dying daily from hunger.



The guber candaidate said the NNPP did not believe in cronyism and cabal.

The newly Inaugurated campaign council has Augustin Ogbuji as chairman