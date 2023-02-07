Ondo APC Fully Prepared to Avoid a Repeat of 2019 Defeat, Says Independet Campaign Coordinator 

Fidelis David in Akure

A former Secretary to (SSG) and the Tinubu Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC) Coordinator in the state, Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, yesterday said the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is fully prepared to avoid a repeat of the 2019 defeat in the presidential election.

Recall that despite having the incumbent state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as a member of the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated the APC in the presidential election, as its scored 275,901 votes while APC polled 241,769 votes, making it the state with the highest votes for PDP in the Southwest in 2019.

The then PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won in 11 out of the 18 local government areas which included Akure South, Akure North, Ifedore, Idanre, Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo, Irele, Ondo East, Ondo West, Ese-Odo, Okitipupa and Ose, while APC won in Akoko North East, Akoko North West and Akoko South East, Akoko South West Ilaje, Odigbo and Owo.

However, Oluwatuyi in a statement made available to journalists in Akure explained that the division in the state structure of the APC led to its defeat by PDP in the 2019 election.

The former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs noted that ahead of the 2023, there is no division in the state structure of APC unlike in 2019.

The former chairman of Akure South LGA said: “No doubt there was an intractable crisis and a very sharp division in APC during the presidential election in 2019 hence the poor performance of APC at the polls in Ondo State, but all that have changed now.

“With the party now more united than ever before, we believe it will coast home to victory in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.”

Speaking on his appointment as the state Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shetima

Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, Oluwatuyi said: “As the Ondo State coordinator, I am to ensure the smooth running and effective coordination of the 10 directorate in the state, ensure setting up of structures at the local government, wards and unit level, conduct campaign, lead the unique outreach programme of TSGICC in Ondo State, promote values and vision of our candidate in all ways.

“Our post inauguration activities shall include but not limited to a robust, wide and effective door-to-door visitation, appeal, campaign, sensitisation, education and enlightenment of the electorate to support and vote Tinubu-Shetima ticket in the 2023 presidential election.”