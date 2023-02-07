LP PCC: We’re Mobilising to Beat Voter Apathy in South-east

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has revealed that it is mobilising eligible voters in the South-east region to ensure that there is no voter apathy in the zone as feared.

The Head of Intervention Team of the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council of the party, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, stated this yesterday in Awka, Anambra State capital, during a special meeting with members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Anambra State Council, led by its Chairman, Mr Odogwu Emeka Odogwu.

The party said it is making special interventions, not only in making sure that registered voters in the region get their PVCs ahead of the polls, but also in many other areas that would boost voters’ interest in the region because of the strategic nature of the 2023 general election.

According to him, “We at the LP are making every necessary efforts to achieve good results at the polls. This is because it will be wrong for other Nigerians to be lending their support to Peter Obi, while the Southeast would be found wanting by not voting massively for the LP presidential candidate.

“We are traversing every nook and cranny; we have suspended sleep; we

have suspended rest to achieve this, and we are not relenting. In the next three weeks, the presidential election will hold, and Nigerians will elect a president after their own heart.

“Nigerians need a president with capacity, character, compassion, and who has the willpower to turn things around for the better, and the answer is in Peter Obi. Obi is one person among his contemporaries that can help Nigerians take back their country, and move it forward.”