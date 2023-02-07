Fuel Scarcity, Shortage of New Notes Targeted at Tinubu’s Electoral Chances, Says Mumuni

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has said the current fuel scarcity and new naira notes are causing hardship for many Nigerians.

This is just as he said the hardship is targeted by fifth-columnists to frustrate the chances of the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the presidential election scheduled for February 25.

Major cities and towns across the country have been witnessing scarcity of petrol and the new Naira notes despite the extension the deadline for the expiration of old notes to February 10 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and assurances of fuel supply by the NNPCL.

Mumuni in a statement by his Media Aide, Rasheed Abubakar, insisted that the current situation in the country was causing hardship for many Nigerians, stating that it was targeted at frustrating the chances of Tinubu to win at the poll.

According to him, “My opinion is that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is practically not ready to implement the policy on the old and new Naira notes despite the extension of date. When you want to change currency notes, first thing to do is to wipe out the old ones in circulation, even with the extension close to ending, Nigerians have been unable to withdraw the old notes not to talk of the new notes through ATMs and POS operators.

“The timing too is not accurate. Not this time when election days are around the corner. Nigerians need money to buy foodstuff and other commodities and prepare for the days ahead, but not with the current harsh condition of the country. The CBN needs to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise if not the problem will run through this week and the apex bank might be forced to extend it again.”

He maintained that the desperation of the CBN to extend by just two weeks without adequate strategy was aimed at Tinubu, assuring that the former Lagos State governor will still win the election despite the crisis caused by some few individuals.

Mumuni, who is a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), added that the present condition had shown that some people were now using state instruments to frustrate and terrorise Nigerians for self interest, stating that despite the sabotage, Tinubu will still win the election.

“Nigerians are finding it difficult now with the present scarcity of Naira notes and petroleum. The situation is causing hardship and the masses are on the receiving end. The CBN should take more time for the policy to fully take effect.

“We have seen the cabal’s writing on the wall, as I mentioned sometimes ago. Thanks to my brother, Mallam Nazir El-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State, for reaffirming my concern.

Those acclaimed cabal, including the multiple disciples of deceit in this present government will be put to shame as Ahmed Bola Tinubu will take each of them across their father’s compound. We are winning the election hands down.

“I want to believe that the United States, EU, UK will pretty soon role out embargo on those enemies of democracy in Nigeria. What we are witnessing in Nigeria of today is part of the corrupt practice in our system. An act of terrorism by using the state’s instrument to frustrate and terrorise Nigerians for self interest.

“The traitors are all over, however they are no threat to us. We shall consume them with time.”