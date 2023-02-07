Akeredolu: Our Struggle for Southern Presidency Mustn’t Go in Vain

Fidelis David in Akure



Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, yesterday, called on the people not to allow the struggle for southern presidency to be in vain, saying, it was the turn of the south to produce the next president of Nigeria after the eight years of a northerner in the saddle.

The governor spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo North Senatorial Campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School, Owo.

Akeredolu, who assured the people that the country would flourish under Tinubu, if elected president said, “Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu is tested and trusted. He has been governor of Lagos State and we know how he transformed the state. I can assure you, Nigeria will move forward under Tinubu as President.”

He called on the people of Owo, Ose and Akoko to vote massively for the Senatorial candidate of the party, Pastor Jide Ipinsagba, adding that his experience in the private sector woould help him deliver on his mandate, if elected.

Akeredolu, who urged the people to drum support for the House of Representatives candidates of the party, said Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, and Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati would bring quality representation to the people of their Federal Constituencies.

“For the House of Assembly in the Senatorial district, vote for Oluwole Emmanuel Ogunmolasuyi, Owo Constituency 1; Morenike Atinuke Witherspoon, Owo Constituency 2; Olatunji Oshati Maxima, Ose Constituency; Gbogi Emmanuel, Akoko South West Constituency 1; Akeju Bukunmi, Akoko South West Constituency 2; Alaye Adesina, Akoko South East Constituency, Oluwatoyin Victor Japhet Akoko North East Constituency; Hon Bolaji Fatai Atere, Akoko North West Constituency 1 and Taofik Oladele Mohammed, Akoko North West Constituency 2,” he added.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, charged the people to vote for the APC, and stressed the need for party members to prioritise party loyalty for progress and development.

Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said Owo indigenes were known for their roles in standing for justice and equality in the country’s democracy.

He later received over 500 PDP members in Akoko led by Bada Sunday and Sola Dauda into the APC.