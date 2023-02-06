  • Monday, 6th February, 2023

Polls: Ekpoudom, Akpabio, Udofia Unite  for APC’s Victory in Akwa Ibom

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

An end seems to have come to the feud in the Akwa Ibom State ahapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as DIG Udom Ekpoudom (rtd) has met with the APC governorship candidate, Obong Akan Udofia, and former governor of the state and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial candidate, Obong Godswill Akpabio, in Uyo.

Following a meeting, which lasted for some hours at Ekpoudom’s residence in Uyo, the trio of Ekpoudom, Udofia and  Akpabio resolved to close ranks and work together to deliver the party in the state. 

The duo of Akpabio and Ekpoudom had been enmeshed in a keen contest for the Akwa Noth West senatorial ticket of the party until the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Akpabio.

“It was a fruitful meeting as our leaders have agreed to work together. There is no more crisis in the APC as DIG Ekpoudom has reaffirmed his commitment to work for the success of the party at the poll,” a party chieftain disclosed.

In his remark, the APC governorship candidate, Udofia, described the meeting as a gathering of brothers who are eager to embrace peace and unity for the success of the party in the state. 

“We met as part of ongoing efforts to unify Akwa Ibom APC as we embark on a collective journey to deliver Akwa Ibom State and entrench shared prosperity for all,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.