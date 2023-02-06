Polls: Ekpoudom, Akpabio, Udofia Unite  for APC’s Victory in Akwa Ibom

An end seems to have come to the feud in the Akwa Ibom State ahapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as DIG Udom Ekpoudom (rtd) has met with the APC governorship candidate, Obong Akan Udofia, and former governor of the state and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial candidate, Obong Godswill Akpabio, in Uyo.

Following a meeting, which lasted for some hours at Ekpoudom’s residence in Uyo, the trio of Ekpoudom, Udofia and Akpabio resolved to close ranks and work together to deliver the party in the state.

The duo of Akpabio and Ekpoudom had been enmeshed in a keen contest for the Akwa Noth West senatorial ticket of the party until the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Akpabio.

“It was a fruitful meeting as our leaders have agreed to work together. There is no more crisis in the APC as DIG Ekpoudom has reaffirmed his commitment to work for the success of the party at the poll,” a party chieftain disclosed.

In his remark, the APC governorship candidate, Udofia, described the meeting as a gathering of brothers who are eager to embrace peace and unity for the success of the party in the state.

“We met as part of ongoing efforts to unify Akwa Ibom APC as we embark on a collective journey to deliver Akwa Ibom State and entrench shared prosperity for all,” he said.