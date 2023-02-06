Oshoala on Fire in Spain, Bang Third Hat trick in Four Matches

Nigeria and Barcelona Femeni forward, Asisat Oshoala, banged in her

third hat-trick of the season in four consective matches as the Catalan club pummeled Real Betis 7-0 in yesterday’s Spanish Liga F encounter at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

According to nigerianfootball.ng, Oshoala who is vice captain of the Super Falcons had scored treble twice this 2022/23 season, with the first in a 7-0 win over Levante Las Planas before the second coming from Granadilla Tenerife

The Nigerian star who came into the game as substitute for Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, got her name on the scoresheet when she scored the fourth in the 61st minute.

Before Oshoala’s strike, Geyse opened the scoring for Barcelona Femeni in the 14th minute as Keira Walsh double Jonatan Giraldez’s side’s lead in the 38th minute aand Claudia Pina made it 3-0 three minutes after the restart.

Oshoala made it 4-0 on the hour-mark as she tapped into an empty net a Fridolina Rolfo’s cross from the left wing before Mariona Caldentey converted the hosts’ fifth goal in the 64th minute.

Barely 13 minutes later, another cross from Rolfo set up Oshoala who scored her second goal of the game before the five-time African Player of the year completed her hat-trick in the additional minutes.

The former FC Robo Queens player replaced Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic in the 59th minute before scoring her second-half hat trick. The latest treble takes her goal tally to 17 this season and also extends her scoring to seven consecutive games as well as moved to the top of the goal scorers’ chart – a goal ahead of Levante’s Redondo Ferer.

Barcelona maintain their leadership at the summit with 54 points from 18 league games and up next for Oshoala and 2021 European champions is an away clash with Osinachi Ohale’s Deportivo Alaves on February 11.