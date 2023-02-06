INEC: We Didn’t Withhold PVCs Belonging to Any Ethnic Group

*Says commission won’t condone breakdown of law and order in polling unit

*Stakeholders express satisfaction with electoral body’s mock exercise in Rivers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied withholding Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) belonging to a particular ethnic group in the country ahead of the forthcoming elections.

The electoral body commenced the distribution of PVCs on 12 December 2022 and had previously said it would end the PVC collection on 22 January, before extending it to January 29, 2023. The commission subsequently extended the deadline to February 5.



However, reacting to allegations that the commission was denying Igbos in Lagos state the collection of their PVCs, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, yesterday said the commission did not discriminate against any ethnic stock.

He explained that the Commission initially delivered 940,200 PVCs to Lagos for new registrants, requests for transfers and replacement of cards, covering the period between June 2021 and July 2022.



Oyekanmi revealed that as of 26th January this year, 839,720 PVCs representing 89.3 per cent had been collected.

He stressed that additional PVCs were also delivered to Lagos recently and their owners have been collecting them.

Oyekanmi stated: “Now, look at it, is it really possible that Igbos will not be among these 839,720 persons? I am saying this because the allegation you referred to is not just from our Oshodi office. We hear about it at other LGAs.



“This issue came up recently when Pat Utomi invaded our Oshodi office based on the same allegation, and had the audacity to address a press conference there, which was totally unexpected of someone in his position.

“So, Seun Okinbaloye of Channels asked our Lagos Resident Electoral Commission (REC) about it. His response was that many of those complaining about not getting their PVCs actually registered twice. They moved from their former residence/state and would like to vote in Lagos. There is nothing wrong with that.

“However, instead of applying for a transfer of their polling unit (from where they relocated to Lagos), they went ahead and registered a second time, which is against our laws.”



Oyekanmi stated categorically that the commission’s policy was not to print PVCs for double registrants, because his/her card would have been printed already and would be among the uncollected PVCs.

He added: “Let me emphasise this: If they had applied for a transfer, which is the right thing to do, our system would have treated their application on its merit. But by registering twice, which is an infraction, our system will not allow their attempt to get a second PVC.

“So, this is not about withholding PVCs belonging to a particular ethnic group. To me, it is an impractical thing to do. We have igbos among our Lagos office staff (in senior positions) and you cannot discriminate against any ethic group if you want to succeed as an organisation.”

Also, the commission has said that it would not condone any breakdown of law and order at any polling unit on election day.



It added that the commission would have no problem in calling on the security agencies on ground to take any disruptive voter into custody.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated this yesterday in a chat with reporters, where he revealed that one of the major roles of the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was to prevent identify theft.

Responding to the non-validation of the permanent voter’s card (PVCs) of a registrant in Imo State during the Saturday’s BVAS mock accreditation exercise in designated polling units (PUs) across the country, Okoye said BVAS won’t allow identity theft.

He stated: “The lady in question is fair complexioned. The picture captured during registration is that of a dark complexioned lady. No one can identify her with the picture. No one can identify the person on the register. The BVAS could not identify her 10 fingers.



“Someone registered for her. So there is the possibility that the name belongs to her but the fingerprints and image on the BVAS belongs to another individual. All the observers agreed that she is not truthful. That is the power of the BVAS. Identify theft will not be allowed.”

Asked about the immediate measures in place to arrest and prosecute those found committing identity theft in the event that issues like this comes up during the elections, Okoye explained that on election day, the commission would deploy four ad-hoc staff to the Polling Unit (PU) consisting of the Presiding Officer and Assistant President Officer one, two and three.



“The attention of the security agents will be drawn if such an individual becomes disruptive. In such circumstances, the security agents will devise strategies of taking the individual into custody for possible prosecution.

“The commission will not want a situation of complete breakdown of law and order in a PU. Each situation will be handled based on the specific issue at the PU.”

Stakeholders Express Satisfaction with INEC Mock Exercise in Rivers

Meanwhile, stakeholders who participated in last Saturday’s Nationwide B-VAS Mock accreditation/ voting exercise in parts of Rivers State have expressed satisfaction with the exercise.

INEC held a nationwide mock B-VAS accreditation ahead of the February 25, and March 11 general election across the country.

At Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers state, the stakeholders who monitored the exercise charged INEC, to pay attention to the critical issue of automatic voter migration, other areas identified by the mock election before the election day.

Stakeholders at Ward-15, unit 1, Rumuosi and Uzuoba

Stakeholders at Ward-15, unit 1, Rumuosi and Uzuoba/Ogbogoro Ward 16, unit 21, exercise venues identified some issues that could negatively affect the process if not corrected.

Speaking at Rumuosi venue for the mock exercise, George Ariolu, a lawyer expressed satisfaction with the process, but urged INEC to pay attention to the issue of voter migration, describing it as an issue that should be promptly addressed to avoid unnecessary tension, suspicion and falsehood at the elections.

He said, “it is a worthwhile process, but there is this issue of automatic migration of registered voters from one unit to the order without prior information, that is a big issue that has to be addressed ahead of the election proper.

“I have already told the Electoral Officer (EO), here that there is pertinent need to enlighten the people, so they become aware before the elections.”

An observer from civil society group, Yiaga Africa, Obinna Ebogidi, outlined various areas the commission also needed to give immediate attention to actually make the votes of the electorate count in the election.