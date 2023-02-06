Frank Warns Buhari, INEC against Polls Postponement

Adedayo Akinwale

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to contemplate or accept any recommendation to postpone the forthcoming polls.

He said the call became necessary following the alleged clandestine efforts by the APC and its 2023 presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to have the elections postponed.

Frank, in a statement issued Sunday, also accused Tinubu of allegedly mobilizing the media and civil society organizations to begin editorial campaigns and protests respectively to call for the postponement of the presidential elections using the excuse of fuel and naira scarcity.

He called on Buhari not to succumb to the blackmail of APC and Tinubu who are presently using the APC governors to prevail on him to shift the polls just like they pressured him to make Tinubu emerge as the presidential candidate of the party.

Frank said: “Buhari has promised Nigerians and the world to bequeath free, fair and credible polls as his legacy. He must not allow the APC governors and the behest of Tinubu to sway him to do otherwise.

“You need to prove Tinubu wrong that your government has not failed by making sure the forthcoming general election is free, fair and credible.”

Frank stressed that the international community was waiting to see if Buhari would keep to his promise or would deceive them with his promise to ensure holistic electoral reforms in the country.

He insisted that the only legacy Buhari will leave for Nigeria is to keep to his promise to conduct a free, fair, credible and transparent 2023 general election notwithstanding the efforts being made by Tinubu through the APC governors to make him do otherwise.