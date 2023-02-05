My Life is under Serious Threat, Human Rights Lawyer, Adegboruwa, Cries out

Wale Igbintade

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has raised the alarm over the threat to his life and safety as a result of his advocacies and actions in relation to the campaign for good governance, rule of law and accountability.

Adegboruwa in a statement issued at the weekend said his conviction and opinions should not constitute a threat to the ambition of any politician or a threat to the life of any advocate.



He stated that while his views and actions may seem to antagonise or support certain political tendencies depending on the divide, he has no allegiance to any political party.

The human rights lawyer appealed to Nigerians, the international community, friends, colleagues and fellow patriots to hold the government and the security agencies accountable should anything happen to him.



The statement read: “In recent times, I have noticed and been warned of attempts upon my life, based purely on my convictions, advocacies and actions, especially in relation to the campaign for good governance, rule of law and accountability.



“I do not belong to any political party and I have no political affiliation in any manner whatsoever. My training, professionally and spiritually, is to serve the people, mentor people, secure justice and transform lives, for good.



“As I do not yet have the financial power to undertake philanthropic engagements to birth my convictions, I deploy my professional experience, knowledge and services to campaign for a better society, where justice and peace shall reign.

“This should not warrant any threat to my life at all, either from politicians or from the government. Power belongs to God. No human life should be worth the political ambition of anyone.



“This notice is to all Nigerians, the international community, my family, friends, colleagues and fellow patriots that my life is under serious threat. While I seek your prayers always, the government and the security agencies should be held accountable should anything happen to me.

“All that the people of Nigeria seek is good leadership, a better life through efficient management of our resources, security of lives and property, durable infrastructure that will galvanise improved economic conditions and good governance.



“This should not constitute a threat to the ambition of any politician or indeed a threat to the life of any advocate. While my views and actions may seem to antagonise or support certain political tendencies depending on the divide, I bear no allegiance to any political party.



“In regard to the 2023 general election, anyone that Nigerians consider worthy of their votes in free, fair and credible elections, will also be my leader. I do not support or oppose anyone; my constituency is Nigeria.

“With the help of God, I shall continue the revolutionary struggles for which I have been trained and known, notwithstanding the threats. My life is in the hands of God.”