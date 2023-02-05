High-flying Businessman, Joe Onyiuke, Entrepreneurial Exploits

If you ever think of compiling a list of businessmen who deserve commendations for their shrewdness and brilliance, Joe Onyiuke will certainly make the list with a generous mention. All you need to do is listen to him and he will arrest your attention with his excellent grasp of Nigeria’s business climate. This he has always used to chart the way forward for the industry on the continent.

By all measures, the businessman is no doubt an accomplished man. His status makes him the envy of many, as he continues to tower far and above many of his contemporaries. This is evident even in his everyday life, as his profile is continually on the rise. It is easily agreed that he is blessed with the proverbial Midas touch!

The trained lawyer is an embodiment of numerous virtues: diligence, excellence, integrity and so much more. That his workaholic disposition has taken him around the world is a testament to his growing influence and resultant affluence.

A force to be reckoned with in Nigeria’s economic sector, his entrepreneurial exploits readily qualifies him as one of the most audacious business moguls Nigeria can boast of. The exceptional achiever grabbed life by the lapel and got transformed into an enviable status filled with accomplishments.

His convictions moved mountains; his determination shattered ceilings and his confidence dared and achieved success in the strangest of places.

That he has made an impact in whatever he does is stating the obvious. As an agriculturist, he is the pathfinder who charts new ways for the industry and he is the president of the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria. As a hotelier, his hotel, The Grill House in Asokoro remains one of the most sought-after in the Federal Capital Territory for its beauty, hospitality and topnotch services.

He recently put Nigeria on the global map with his innovation and ingenuity by marketing the country and discussing how to partner with the Nigerian Institute for Oil-Palm Research (NIFOR) and the Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN).

As gathered, his effort is not only beginning to yield fruit but has given the country a positive image in the eyes of many across the globe.