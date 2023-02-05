35,000 Women Benefit from APC Medical Outreach in Four States

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A non-profit medical outreach, FHMPI, championing the candidature of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his party in the forthcoming general election, has conducted free medical service to no fewer than 35,000 women in four states.

The medical outreach, according to Hajia Maryam Halilu Gilima, FHMPI, Project Coordinator, was conducted free across the North-west states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina and Zamfara.

She said the medical intervention was put together by the APC Youth Campaign wing, under the leadership of Mr. Seyi Bola Tinubu, the department of BATmedics, in collaboration with FHMPI.

She noted that the statewide exercise featured free medical consultants on various ailments, blood pressure, diabetics, and maternal care as well as free distribution of medications.

“The project was a massive women’s medical outreach within 17 local government areas of the affected states.

“Where vulnerable women were targeted and benefited from the exercise; we have 20,000 in Zamfara, 6,000 in Kebbi, 5,000 in Sokoto and 4,000 in Katsina state.” Hajia Gilima explained.

The project coordinator also noted that, the beneficiaries came from different political backgrounds, saying, such gesture would go a long way in assisting the less-privileged women across these states.

She urged women across the states to vote for the presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that he deserves all the support from women.

“We want Nigerians to know that under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, these are things they would benefit on a regular basis, especially those women in the rural areas,” he said,