Ondo, Kogi Get New Chief Judges

Fidelis David in Akure and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, yesterday sworn-in Hon. Justice Ayedun Olusegun Odusola as the 12th Chief Judge of the state.

Similarly, Governor Yahaya Bello has sworn-in Justice Josiah Joe Majebi as substantive Chief Judge of Kogi State, stating that his administration will continue to do its best at putting the judiciary in its rightful position.

Justice Odusola had served as the Acting Chief Judge of Ondo State until his recommendation by the National Judicial Council (NJC) and subsequent appointment by the governor and approval by the state House of Assembly.

The governor also swore-in Hon. Justice Bolatito Florence Ajibade; Hon. Justice Bankole Jacob Akinwunmi; Hon. Justice Leonard Boyede Ologun and Hon. Justice Femi Sylvester Akinbinnu as new High Court Judges in the State.

Akeredolu equally inaugurated Pastor Omofunmile Adejombo; Mrs. Omolola Akinseloyin and Mr. Stanley Adeniyan as members of the State Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Their inauguration was performed at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure.

Akeredolu, who described the appointment of the Chief Judge and other judges as the greatest honour a society can confer on any citizen, stressing that their appointments were not only mark of recognitions with regard to competence in the administration and practice of law, but also confirms their fitness in terms of character.

His words: “Amidst the challenges faced by us, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 which impacted negatively on the finances of the state, we have continued to discharge our duties with utmost care and focus,” he said.

The governor, who disclosed that he had just approved the immediate commencement of work on the construction of a new ultra-modern court complex noted that, the proposed architectural masterpiece is designed to have all the facilities of a modern court complex which include 21 court Halls, a modern Ceremonial Hall, Library, among others.

“With the support of the Almighty, we are determined to leave this building as an abiding legacy to the State,” he stressed.

The governor charged the Chief Judge and the four new judges to be above board, stressing that anyone aspiring to the post of a judicial officer must be a fit and proper person.

“Anyone aspiring to the post of a judicial officer must be a fit and proper person. He must be held to the highest standard of conduct, both professionally and in private life. Anyone who passes the screening at various stages successfully must be adjudged qualified. Consequently, the society expects the best of performance from such a person as he will be wielding immense power over them.

“In interpreting the law, he makes and unmakes. He possesses the power of life and death while applying the law. No serious country jokes with the welfare of the judiciary. I have had the rare privilege of swearing-in four Chief Judges and 10 judges since I mounted the saddle of leadership as the Governor of Ondo State. This is the 5th Oath taking ceremony undertaken by our Administration since inception.

“I have worked with some of these eminent personalities and have nothing other than high commendation for their exemplary dispositions. I, therefore, enjoin the new judicial officers to meet the expectations of quintessential service to the people.”

In his acceptance speech, the new Chief Judge, thanked the governor for accepting the recommendation of the NJC and appointing him as the Chief Judge and four others as judges of the state High Court.

He vowed to sustain the existing relationship among the arms of Government and enhance the same during his tenure as the Chief Judge.

On his part, Governor Bello said, “We can get more accomplished with determination and courage in the quest for an egalitarian society.”

The governor said the Chief Judge is a product of due process, explaining that his inauguration followed the approval of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“He has the experience, character and education to occupy the office following his cognate experience.”

The governor noted that Nigeria presently needed a vibrant judiciary that would live up to expectations.

He urged the Chief Judge to use his wealth of experience in advancing the state judiciary.

The State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice Muhammed Sani (SAN) who was represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Abeeb Abdullahi, described the governor as the best in the history of the state.

According to him, the recent naming of Governor Yahaya Bello as one of the six performing governors by the President was justifiable as seen in the development programmes.

He expressed appreciation to the state House of Assembly for prompt confirmation of the appointment of the Chief Judge.

In his response, the Chief Judge, Justice Majebi said his vision was to ensure judicial integrity.

According to him, a council of judges has been instituted along others to achieve set objectives in the state judiciary.

Justice Majebi also said he established some directorates and units as well as welfare initiatives for staff.

The Chief Judge thanked the governor, the National Judicial Council and other stakeholders for their support, assuring that first line judicial service will not be compromised under his leadership.

The citation of the Chief Judge was earlier read by the Secretary to Kogi State Government, Mrs. Folashade Ayoade-Arike.

Justice Josiah Majebi was appointed Acting Chief Judge on 27th June, last year.