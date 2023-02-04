  • Saturday, 4th February, 2023

Carolyna Hutchings Appointed Director, AGN Investment

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood actress Carolyna Hutchings appears to have started the New Year with good tidings. Just days after she took to social media to “blow her academic trumpet”, the award-winning filmmaker/producer was appointed Director of AGN Investment, owned by Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN.

Sharing the good news, Carolyna expressed how honoured she is to serve an industry that believed in her and gave her a platform to showcase her talent.  Pledging her commitment, Carolyna stated: “Always available to serve and deliver to the success of Nollywood.”

The AGN is an umbrella union that regulates and represents the affairs of film actors in Nigeria and abroad. The reality television star in a chat with Showbiz, hinted that her new position will see her facilitating positive investment opportunities, handling existing investment opportunities, creating yearly turn over for the benefit and growth of AGN and also creating attractive opportunities for investors both locally and in diaspora.

Speaking on her recent academic qualification – MSc in International Law – Hutchings added: “I am even about to start another course, registered in the UK. Well this is my first time of blowing my academic trumpet. I have a lot of certificates but felt I should encourage younger people on my page. The road is tough but the success is worth it.”

