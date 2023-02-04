Buhari, Jonathan, Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others to Attend ‘Day of Tribute’ for Amechi in Abuja

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Goodluck Jonathan, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) are among other dignitaries expected to attend the ‘Day of Tribute’ of a foremost statesman and one of the last remaining fathers of Nigeria’s independence, late Chief Mbazulike Amechi.

Amechi, who was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation in the First Republic and former parliamentarian, died on 1st of November 2022.

His burial is slated for 16th February 2023 at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Also expected at the event, which is slated to hold on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

Former President Jonathan will chair the occasion, while the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are the Special Guests of Honour.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee of the ‘Day of Tribute’ Senator Ben Obi.

State governors, ministers, party chieftains and members of the diplomat community have already indicated their interest in attending the programme billed for 12 noon.

Other top government functionaries, captains of industries, high profile politicians and professionals from various walks of life are expected to grace the programme.

This was confirmed in the programme of the event put in place by the National Planning Committee for Funeral of Chief Amechi, which has Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as Chairman and Hon. CID Maduabum as Secretary.

A similar ‘Day of Tribute’ has been scheduled to take place at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, Anambra State, for the late nationalist by 12 noon on Tuesday, 14th February 2023.