Asake Minds His Business in New Song

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Wave making artiste, Ololade Asake has recorded his first song of the year 2023. Titled ‘Yoga’, Asake dropped the new single last Monday. This comes days after the ‘music star was revealed to have set new record as the first artiste to spend a record 52 weeks on TurnTable Charts, Nigeria’s foremost music chart, with ‘Omo Ope’.

“The song is about minding my business and guarding my peace so no one can disrupt it,” Asake says of the ‘Yoga’.

The ‘Mr. Money with the Vibes’ released the single along with a music video which depicts a deep, spirited, message that is skillfully woven into the song delivered primarily in the Yoruba language. He had taken to social media to share a snippet of the new record hours before it dropped.

In “Yoga,” Asake uses his signature sonic blend of Fuji music, merged with spiritual affirmations. The music video, which saw Asake and reality TV figure Alexis Skyy explore Dakar, Senegal, packs colourful and vibrant imagery. ‘Yoga’, which was produced by Magicsticks, has since gone viral with many in high praise of the quality of the visuals directed by TG Omori and the song itself.

“Asake is a student of music. If you understand sound, you will appreciate what he did on ‘Yoga’,” a fan tweeted.

His ability to take his music to a place of deep introspection and spirituality while sharing bits of his mind state and story is true sonic art that’s connected with a wide range of growing fans who believe ‘Mr Money’ is truly with the vibe right now.

With a unique approach to his music visuals, with the help of renowned video director TG Omori, Asake makes sure his videos take his viewers to the next level. The singer who has one of the greatest runs of a new artist in the Nigerian music industry. Since the release of his debut album, Asake has taken the world by storm. First going on a promo run for his album in North America, which had him perform at sold-out venues across eight American cities.

In a monumental step for a breakout artist, tickets for Asake’s first ever show in London, at the famed 02 Academy Brixton, sold out in minutes, prompting him to add two more dates which also sold out. But Asake got his major break earlier in January, 2022, when street-hop artiste and YBNL honcho, Olamide hopped on the record breaking single, “Omo Ope,” and brought Asake on to his label shortly after.