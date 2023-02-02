Group Urges Govt to Resolve Gender-based Issues to Enhance  Women Participation in Mining Sector





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by the hardship and gender-based issues facing women in the mining sector in Kogi State, a group, Women in Mining in Nigeria, has urged the state government to direct its attention to the gender-based issues in the sector in the state in view of its strategic place in the minerals and mining map of Nigeria.

The group also tasked the state government to ensure adequate protection of women and child in mining in Kogi State to attract more women participation in the sector.

The founder of Women in Mining in Nigeria, Mrs. Janet Adeyemi, yesterday made this call while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Research and Policy Dialogue in Lokoja, the state capital.

Adeyemi explained that the role of women mining in Kogi State cannot be downplayed or waived off, stressing that their labour in the mines yields an immeasurable volume of minerals used to service some multi-national industries domicile in the state.

According to her, “But why are these women unable to grow in the sector, what barriers are preventing their promotions and upscale? Are these barriers of competence or gender? Who accounts for the death of female miners in Kogi State who die in trucks every time? What safeguards have Kogi State , mining sector developed to ensure the safety of our women in mining sites? What policies and implementation plans will be most effective to curb the menace of child labour the Kogi State mining sector?

“These are heart-to-heart discussions we intend to have in the course of our policy dialogue with stakeholders tomorrow. The policy is sequel to the research validation to be held today.

“It was on the basis that research was

carried out to eliminate all the gender related issues to promote mining sector in Kogi State.

“I want to appreciate all stakeholders who made this research a success ranging from the Kogi State Ministry of Natural Resources to the Child Rights Department of the state Ministry of Women Affairs down to various community leaders in the state, particularly in Ajaokuta mining community and Emiworo.

“As we discuss policy matters with stakeholders tomorrow (today), we want to challenge the state government, especially the state Ministry of Natural Resources to direct its attention to the gender-based issues in the mining sector in the state in view of the state strategic place in the minerals and mining map of Nigeria.”

The founder posited that Kogi State hosts some of the largest mining industries in Africa, and the state has become a centre of attraction.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajia Fatima Kabiru Baba, explained that the primary assignment of the Ministry of Women Affairs is to protect the rights of the women and child.

The commissioner, who was represented by Mrs. Victoria Ipemida, said the ministry would continue to do its best in ensuring the rights are protected.