After S’Court Judgment in Edo PDP Crisis, Obaseki Says No Victor, No Vanquished





•Let’s unite to rescue Nigeria, he declares

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said the ruling by the Supreme Court hasfinally put to rest, the long-drawn legal tussle over the candidates that would fly the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state in this year’s general election.

In a statement personally signed, he said, “As the leader of the party in the state, I implore all members to consider this development as the end of all strife within the Edo PDP and to note that this is a victory for all members. Our resolve now is to win the forthcoming general election as this experience has made us stronger and better prepared to clinch victory.

“This disagreement, which has now been amicably resolved attests to the maturity of actors,who as law-abiding party members have subjected themselves to and accepted the verdict of the courts.

“As there are no victors or vanquished in this issue, I want to call on all members of our party to come together to speak with one voice against the real opponents since our party is big enough to accommodate our variegated interests.

“The ongoing crisis in our nation, which has been choreographed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) is subjecting Nigerians to perhaps the most tortuous living conditions in our history since the Civil War between 1967 and 1970. Our efforts must now be directed to removing the APC from power and restoring our blessed Country.

“I, therefore, call on all our members in Edo State to stand up and be counted among the brave party men and women, who stood to be counted in the execution of this all-important task to rescue Nigeria and pull it back from the precipice,” he stated.