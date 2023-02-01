  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Yemi Alade Set to Release Enthralling Visuals for ‘Pounds and Dollars’

Life & Style | 34 mins ago

Internationally recognised ‘African Baddie’, Yemi Alade, has concluded plans to release the visuals of ‘Pounds and Dollars’ featuring Penthauze rapper Phyno, one of the hit songs from her highly successful ‘African Baddie’ EP released late last year. 

The song, tagged a prayer song by many because of Yemi’s lyrics which harps on the importance of hard work and prayers, became an instant hit soon after release.

On the track, the songstress sang,   “What’s gon be is gon be, my mama say, do the necessary and get down on your knees. What’s gon be is gon be, pray every day, do the necessary, your hustle go pay”.

A visualizer was dropped in December perhaps to whet the appetite of fans who took to social media to express their expectations for a video of the song. 

Many also spoke about how Yemi Alade seemed to drop a hit song almost every month, calling her a ‘true Musician’.

 @bayomabenjamin6479, responding to the visualiser said, “Yemi will never give the world a break, it’s hit and hit every month!

 @DjkingDee254 wrote on his timeline saying, “Yemi Alade songs should be sold in pharmacies since they cure stress”.

‘Pounds and Dollars’ video was shot by Clarence Peters  and will be released on all platforms tomorrow.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.