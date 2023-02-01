Yemi Alade Set to Release Enthralling Visuals for ‘Pounds and Dollars’

Internationally recognised ‘African Baddie’, Yemi Alade, has concluded plans to release the visuals of ‘Pounds and Dollars’ featuring Penthauze rapper Phyno, one of the hit songs from her highly successful ‘African Baddie’ EP released late last year.

The song, tagged a prayer song by many because of Yemi’s lyrics which harps on the importance of hard work and prayers, became an instant hit soon after release.

On the track, the songstress sang, “What’s gon be is gon be, my mama say, do the necessary and get down on your knees. What’s gon be is gon be, pray every day, do the necessary, your hustle go pay”.

A visualizer was dropped in December perhaps to whet the appetite of fans who took to social media to express their expectations for a video of the song.

Many also spoke about how Yemi Alade seemed to drop a hit song almost every month, calling her a ‘true Musician’.

@bayomabenjamin6479, responding to the visualiser said, “Yemi will never give the world a break, it’s hit and hit every month!

@DjkingDee254 wrote on his timeline saying, “Yemi Alade songs should be sold in pharmacies since they cure stress”.

‘Pounds and Dollars’ video was shot by Clarence Peters and will be released on all platforms tomorrow.