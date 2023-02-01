Greensprings Introduces Service Learning to Give Students Work Experience

Uchechukwu Nnaike

To raise students who can make connections between what they learn in the classroom and real-world experiences, Greensprings School has introduced ‘Service Learning’ as part of its core offering.

The programme offers the students the opportunity to gain relevant work experience while adding value to their community’s development.

The service-learning activities for the students include: volunteering to serve in a company or an NGO, working as a tutor or setting up peer mentoring programmes, and supporting a park. Also, they can run a food drive or serve at a food pantry, start a school recycling programme, and educate the community on societal issues.

The programme was announced by the school’s Wider Curriculum Principal, Mrs Jennifer Sunkanmi-Qazzeem, who noted that students of the school have hitherto offered some random acts of service in their local communities and have seen the impact of their efforts. Therefore, for the students to understand their capacity to make meaningful contributions to the community, the school has decided to make service learning an integral part of its curriculum.

She added that through the service-learning process, students will not only develop personal and social skills but will have the opportunity to apply these skills in real-life situations. She said service learning would allow them to be involved in the decision-making process towards solving problems because they will learn how to use their initiative and take responsibility in work situations.

In addition, they will become more engaged in their local communities, gain practical life skills, and develop personal interests towards their career.

On the modality of the programme, the principal said, “Each student will fill out a form, selecting his/her desired service learning experience, and once this is done, the school then provides the necessary supporting documents including but not limited to, introduction letter, supervisor’s evaluation form and reflection form etc., to ensure that adequate documentation of the service learning experience is captured during the period.”

She said that students who perform well during their service learning would be rewarded.