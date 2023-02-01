Creditswitch Meets Regulatory Standards for Data Protection

As part of objectives to protect customers’ data, Creditswitch, one of the leading information technology companies said it has achieved compliance status in protecting the privacy rights of its clients and customers under the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

This came shortly after Creditswitch earned certifications from the International Services for Certification Bodies (ISCB) for conforming with global standards for Information Security Management Systems and Information Technology Service Management systems, respectively.

The company disclosed this in a statement.

It noted that in recent years, “the world has seen a significant increase in data penetration, resulting in an increase in the processing of personal data as a fundamental aspect of various business activities.

“As a result, comprehensive data governance frameworks are imperative for organisations that control or process personal data.

“The NDPR makes provisions for the rights of data subjects, the obligations of data controllers and data processors, transfer of data to a foreign territory amongst others. To ensure compliance with the requirements, Creditswitch subjected itself to a rigorous audit exercise from a Data Protection Compliance Organisation (DPCO).

“The outcome of the audit confirms that Creditswitch has put in place standard measures that ensure continuous protection of customers’ data and the assurance of their privacy.”

Speaking at the end of the audit exercise in 2022, Head Legal & IT Governance at Creditswitch, Biobele Lawson said: “The NDPR status demonstrates our commitment to ensuring the protection of customer data. This is a major win for the entire team, as we worked hard to achieve this.

“We remain committed to improving data protection to meet our privacy responsibilities to our clients and customers,” said Michael Elue, Creditswitch’s Chief Information Officer.