UDUS, Other Research Institutes Develop New COVID-19 Drugs

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto



The Faculty of Health Sciences Usman Danfodio University (UDUS) and other research institutes in Nigeria have developed new drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 virus.

Briefing journalists at the Centre for Advanced Medical research and Training (CAMRET) of the university, the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Sonny Echono said it was another breakthrough in medical research in the country.

Echono disclosed that the drugs are still at clinical trial and would soon be released for the treatment of COVID19 Virus.

He maintained that TETFUND was ever ready to support any individual, institution ready to carry out viable research.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, Usman Danfodio University, Prof. Bilbis Lawal, said Lassa fever and COVID-19 have posted challenges to the whole world.

He stated that presently, there was no vaccine for Lassa fever.

“This Lassa fever is our problem and nobody will fix it for us we have to do it ourselves,” he added.

He explained that UDUS has collaborated with Nigeria’ Medical research institute (NMRI) Yaba, Lagos; National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom; National Chemical Research Institute Technology (NACRIT) Zaria, and University of Jos, to form vaccine consortium.

He further disclosed that while UDUS was tasked with the design and construction of DNA Vaccine candidates, NMRI was to design and construct a peptide sub unit vaccine candidate, and NARCT was to develop the vehicle for the delivery of the vaccines.

In addition, researchers from the University of Jos were to carry out preclinical trials of the vaccines candidates, and NVRI was to upscale the production of all the vaccine candidate developed.

Also, TETFUND was to provide grant of N450 million for the research.