Mourinho: Victor Osimhen is the New Drogba

*Tasks him to stop diving if going on transfer to EPL

Femi Solaja with agency report

Top football manager, Jose Mourinho, has compared Nigeria and Napoli’s forward, Victor Osimhen, to legendary former Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba.

The Nigerian striker who is the leading scorer in the Italian topflight on 14 goals, scored a superb opener for Napoli as the Serie A leaders defeated Roma 2-1 on Sunday night.

Impressed by what the 24-year-old Nigerian has done since he switched from Lille in the French Ligue 1 to Napoli, Mourinho warned Osimhen that his current style of play will not take him anywhere in the Premier League should he decide to accept any of the many offers on the table from England.

Osimhen is considered to be one of Europe’s deadliest marksmen today and the trio of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have been speculated as likely destination for the striker.

After the game, Mourinho admitted he would not hesitate to spend big money on Osimhen but warned the Napoli striker’s penchant for diving would prove to be seriously problematic if he moved to England.

“He is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive.” Mourinho said. “If Victor changes, then OK. I’d buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money. However, if he does go to England one day, he needs to change, because in Italy they put up with this sort of behavior, whereas in the Premier League, they’d come down hard on him,” warned the coach who has seen it all in most of the top leagues in Europe.

Mourinho also confessed he told Osimhen about his concerns directly after the match.

“I told him that he scored a wonderful goal and needs to stop diving so much. His goal was fantastic, he did the same thing when we met earlier this season, so he’s a fantastic player. But he mustn’t dive,” Mourinho insisted.

Osimhen remains under contract in Naples until 2025 but the Partenopei’s determination to keep hold of their prized striker is expected to be tested this summer, with Chelsea and Man United among the sides keen to strike a deal.