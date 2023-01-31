Makinde: Saki’s Economy ‘ll Lift Ifedapo, Irepo Federal Constituencies

Governor of Oyo State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard-bearer in the March 11, 2023 governorship election, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration has been taking decisions based on solid economic principles, noting that it is most particular about strengthening the economy of Saki to enable it to lift the economies of Old Ifedapo and Old Irepo Federal Constituencies.

The governor stated this yesterday while addressing the Okere-in-Council at the palace of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, noting that the government’s decision to fix the Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road was hinged on the determination to boost the economy of Saki and adjoining local government areas.

He added that the 46 kilometre road will reach Ogbooro in Saki East Local Government and Igboho in Oorelope Local Government within the next few months, while the administration will move on to fix the second phase of the road by linking Igboho to Igbeti and Kishi respectively.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on behalf of the Media Committee of the governor’s re-election campaign council, quoted the governor as saying that under Omituntun 2.0, the government would move on to fix inner roads in Saki, including the Barracks-Ajegunle Junction-Sango-Adabo Road and the road to the Okerete International Border Market.

He noted that all these would be done based on sound economic principles rather than ‘a nice to see’ approach, saying that when Saki’s infrastructure is fixed, it will be the base for massive economic activities in the two federal constituencies.

Makinde, who appreciated the Okere of Saki, the Saki Parapo and religious bodies in Saki West Local Government for their support over the years, said: “We have said that the development of our infrastructure will haunt our economy. What I am most particular about is for Saki’s economy to lift the entire economy of the whole Ifedapo and Irepo.

“If we look at some of the things we need to do, we will take decisions based on solid economic principles.

“The road Kabiyesi talked about (Barracks-Adabo Road) may not be dualised but we will fix it. The road that will boost the economy of Saki is what we need to complete, which is the Saki-Ogboro-Igboho, and link it to Kishi and Igbeti so that from that constituency, Saki will be the base for the activities that will be happening around here.

“And when we are done with that, the next priority is the road that leads to the Border market, Okerete. If we continue at that pace, we don’t have to be promising what we will not do. Some people promise to build heaven on earth when they don’t even have the intention to build the earth itself.

“So, we will take it in order of priority. We have started phase 1 of Saki-Ogboro-Igboho and by the grace of God, it will get to Igboho before the end of this year. Before the end of this tenure, it would have gotten to Ogbooro, and then, we will do phase two, which is Igboho to Kishi and Igboho to Igbeti.

“When I am done with that, let us wait for what will happen to the economy of Saki and Oyo State in particular.”

The governor reiterated that he would release the Oyo State Roadmap for Sustainable Development, 2023-2027 on 31 January, noting that he would put the infrastructure he talked about in the document and that it will be used as a marking scheme at the end of his second term.

The governor equally called on Saki residents to vote for him and all the PDP candidates in the National and State Assembly elections.

Earlier, the Okere of Saki, Oba Olabisi, appreciated the governor for everything he has done for Sakiland, noting that his people will support the governor in appreciation for everything he has done for the community.

The traditional ruler equally urged the governor to fix the Technical College, Saki, which he noted is facing dereliction and also fix the Barracks-Ajegunle Junction-Adabo Road, noting that he was already sure that the governor has won his re-election.

Similarly, the president of the Saki Parapo, Chief Festus Adedayo Adejumobi, hailed the governor for his love for Saki, noting that the community is solidly behind his re-election bid and that it would support the governor.

He said: “We thank you for the love you have for Saki and we want to tell you we are solidly behind you. It will not be good if we repay good with evil. With everything you have done for us, we will support you. And we believe that when you get there, you will continue to do well.

“Our expectations of you when you are re-elected have been written. It is not all matters that we can discuss outside; so we will go in to discuss with the governor as our brother.”

The governor had earlier met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the Baptist Church, Isale Taba, where he thanked the Christian body for its support over the years.

He pleaded with the CAN leadership to mobilise support for him and the other candidates of the PDP in the February 25 and March 11 polls, stating that Omituntun 2.0 will present avenues for a massive upgrade on the achievements recorded in the last 44 months.

He equally met with the Muslim Community, the League of Imams and Alfas and Proprietors and Teachers of Arabic Schools in Saki West Local Government at the School of Basic Midwifery, Muslim Medical Centre, Saki as well as traditional worshippers at the Saki Parapo Hall.

The governor’s campaign trail moved to Tede in Atisbo Local Government, where he met with the League of Imams and Alfas in the local government at the Ansar Ud Deen Comprehensive High School, Tede and the CAN at the First Baptist Church, Tede.