22 Years after, Friesland Campina Dumps Alternative Power, Reconnects to National Grid





Peter Uzoho

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) said it has ensured the reconnection of Friesland Campina WAPCO Nigeria Plc to its network, after over two decades of the company using alternative source of power.

The Acting Head of Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Kingsley Okotie, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos, saying the reconnection of the food and beverage manufacturing firm back to the grid was achieved through relentless effort of the business optimisation team of the power distributor.

Okotie added that Friesland Campina was successfully reconnected to Sankyo 33kv feeder via 2 x 5MVA power transformers at Ogba Transmission Station which also supplies power to other maximum demand customers.

During the inauguration ceremony, Managing Director of Friesland Campina, Mr. Ben Langat, commended the power Ikeja Electric for making the project a reality within the possible shortest time.

He acknowledged the Disco as the preferred and most reliable source of power due to the tremendous improvements in IE’s service since takeover from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN), which he noted, gave them the confidence for reconnection back to the grid.

Langat stated that the reconnection to the grid was saving the company a lot of money compared to when they were on alternative source of power supply.

He advised Ikeja Electric to maintain its excellent service to industrial customers for significant economic growth and positive impact on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He also implored other manufacturing companies to get on board the national power grid.

In his remarks, the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Ugochukwu Obi-Chukwu, Ikeja Electric, thanked Friesland Campina for the confidence bestowed on the company as a provider of choice wherever energy was consumed.

He attributed the reconnection as a clear indication of growth and improvement in the Disco’s service and assured continuous improvements that would guarantee reliable and efficient power supply to all customers across its network.

Obi-Chukwu assured that IE would not relent in her efforts to meet customers’ services operations.