Uzochukwu bags The Sun Investor of the year Award

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu (COA) was at the weekend in Lagos honoured with The Sun’s Investor of the Year Award.

The Sun Publishing Limited, the organisers of the event. where men and women who have distinguished themselves as achievers of excellence in their various fields of endeavours were honoured., conferred the award in recognition of the Stanel CEOs impactful investments in both human and capital development.

The 38-years businessman who is African youths model of humility, trust and leadership excellence, was in few years ago borrowed N150m by his mentor, Dr Cosmos Maduka of Coscharis Group to execute a contract but, today he has also invested billions in human capital development and also contributed immensely to Nigerian economy.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu believes the best way to live a life is to make impact in peoples lives and society. He prioritises investment in people instead of in buying expensive cars or building. Hundreds of widows, orphans, youths and other less privileged individuals have testified to this gesture.

In his acceptance remarks, the grateful young man dedicated the Award to Maduka and thanked him for being part of his success story.

This is why in giving back to the society, one of the youngest Board member of many private and public institutions is passionately raising men and woman via empowerment, job creation and man power development. He is the convener of the popular youth employment program, Access More With Stanel Master Class in conjunction with Access Bank Plc where over 3000 youths mentored on business start-up by business leaders.

Governors of Rivers, Enugu, Abia, Bayelsa, Adamwa and Taraba were among other eminent Nigerians honoured in The Sun Award on Saturday