Coalition of Parties Explain  Adoption of  Atiku/Okowa Presidential Ticket

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), comprising members of the group in the 11 states of the Southeast and South-south geopolitical zones, has adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, arguing that the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket is the best choice, “particularly at this time of numerous economic and social challenges in the country.”

Addressing journalist in Asaba, Delta State at the weekend, the group said: “In the face of increasing insecurity, poor health and education as well as suffocating unemployment in Nigeria, CUPP could not but lend it’s voice to the call to rescue, re-set and restructure the country,” urging presidential candidates of other political parties to join hands with well-meaning Nigerians to vote for Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

The CUPP said the PDP standard bearer has shown enough commitment and made visible sacrifices for the survival and development of democracy in the country, and he has offered practical solutions to Nigerian problems in many ways like employing more than 50,000 Nigerians across the country in addressing the unemployment situation.

Spokesman of the group, Prince Henry Eze, flanked by other officers of the CUPP from the two zones gave many reasons for the decision, which was taken at a meeting of the coalition held in Asaba to deliberate on the excruciating living conditions in the country under President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) vis-a-vis the way forward for a united Nigeria.

The long-standing agitation for restructuring by the two geo-political zones was in tandem with Atiku’s campaign as a means for continued unity and progressive existence of Nigeria as a country.

The CUPP also noted that the Muslim- Christian presidential ticket of the PDP did not only testify to Atiku’s sensitivity to Nigeria’s ethnic and religious diversity but his choice of a running mate in Okowa showed that he believes in excellence as well as loving the Igbo nation in the country.

The group also highlighted the duo’s love for education, youth empowerment, philanthropy and national unity.

The coalition, led by its Zonal Chairman, Mr. Ken Ikeh, said adopting the Atiku-Okowa ticket was in line with the vision of the founding fathers of CUPP, adding: “The CUPP, arising from a critical assessment meeting, therefore gladly endorsed the candidacy of Atiku-Okowa joint ticket as our consensus choice for the 2023 presidential election.

“We are mindful of the fact that as Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar midwifed the privatisation of moribund industries which posed a waste of public resources.

“Under Atiku Abubakar’s purview from 1999 to 2007, Nigeria witnessed a steady growth of the telecommunication section due to the privatisation policy that broke the stifling monopoly The communique further said Atiku-Okowa ticket satisfied the criteria for a Muslim/Christian ticket in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria which it explained is contra-distinction to the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu-Shettima.