Air Marshal Amao: Two Years of Uncommon Stewardship



Chiemelie Ezeobi, whoreviewed the two year scorecard of the Nigerian Air Force under the leadership of Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, CFR, reports that amidst daunting challenges, the service has lived up to its strategic mandate of making NAF a professional and formidable fighting force by sustaining critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives

The fundamental mission of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is the protection of Nigeria’s sovereignty, citizens, values, interests, resources and territorial integrity against internal and external threats by air.

This mission cannot be achieved without formidable dominance of the airspace. One of the world’s leading experts on leadership, Professor Warren Bennis once said, “leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality”.

This could aptly describe the current leadership of the NAF under Air Marshal Oladayo Amao – Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic who, in the last two years of his administration has not only transformed the NAF into a more professional fighting force which has now become the pride of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) but has made the NAF a formidable and well respected air force in Africa and even beyond.

Sequel to his appointment as the 21st Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), on 26 January 2021 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, a seasoned and accomplished fighter and instructor pilot was unequivocal about his vision for the NAF considering heightened security challenges at the time.

Through a well crafted vision, “To enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives”, Air Marshal Amao undoubtedly has left enduring legacy and indelible marks in the sands of time.

While taking over the baton of leadership on 29 January 2021, Air Marshal Amao left no one in doubt of the commitment and determination of his administration to tackle headlong various security challenges bedeviling our dear nation in synergy with other security agencies.

“We are however resolved to bring to an end these insecurities thereby ensuring that our nation is safe and economically attractive to live in”. Two years down the line, significant and remarkable progress has not only been made in the area of security but in other areas such as human capacity development, personnel welfare, Research and Development amongst others.

Counter Insurgency and Counter-terrorism

Talking about security, prior to 2021, the security situation in the Northeast, Northwest and North Central parts of the Country were quite dire and unpredictable as terrorists operating in these locations had more freedom of action to perpetrate their nefarious acts.

However, the combined efforts of the AFN and other security agencies with the active support of the NAF, have brought some levels of sanity in the hitherto terrorist ravaged areas. The NAF has undoubtedly contributed significantly to the ongoing fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality across the country through its sustained and relentless air interdiction missions and dedicated air strikes against identified terrorists’ locations while also providing constant close air support to the ground forces.

The NAF is currently involved in both joint and independent operations and has conducted hundreds of missions and flown thousands of hours to project airpower in support of operations HADIN KAI in the Northeast, HADARIN DAJI in the Northwest, THUNDER STRIKE in the North Central, SAFE HAVEN in Plateau State and some parts of Kaduna State, AWATSE in the Southwest, DELTA SAFE in the South-South as well as the recent uprising in the Southeast.

In tandem with his vision which hinges on joint force employment, in the last 24 months, the synergy among the three Services has been cordial and overwhelming which has resulted in the decimation of the terrorists’ capabilities.

The synergy among the three Services has yielded tangible and remarkable results. For instance, thousands of ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters including their high profile Commanders, collaborators and family members have either surrendered to the gallant troops of the AFN in the Northeast or eliminated.

This was due to the well-coordinated and sustained air strikes in joint operations by the air component and ground troops. Several terrorist camps have also been destroyed due to intensive day and night bombing of their hideouts, just as various arms and ammunition have been recovered by the troops. It is pertinent to state that many erstwhile displaced persons have now returned to their ancestral homes, as peace returned to the hitherto conflict areas.

In the last two years, Air Marshal Amao’s administration has reinvigorated and given further advanced training both at home and abroad to the NAF Special Forces elements to adequately prepare them to face headlong the current security challenges.

These Special Forces have been fighting side by side with troops of other Services and security agencies in the various Theatres of Operation and doing daring exploits. It would be recalled that the NAF Special Forces under the 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State carried out a rescue operation in the early hours of 17 December 2022 leading to the rescue of 7 Chinese expatriates earlier kidnapped and held hostage for 6 months by terrorists.

In appreciation of the daring rescue operation, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Cui Jianchun paid a ‘thank you’ visit to the Chief of the Air Staff on 20 December 2022 where he commended the high level of professionalism exhibited by the NAF Special Forces.

The NAF in the last 24 months has conducted 13,960 sorties in 10,486 missions and flew over 27,614:24 hours in both combat and non-combat support roles with 14,205,354 litres of fuel consumed. Communication no doubt is very key to a successful operation, in this regard, in the last 2 years, the NAF has scaled up its Communications and Information Systems support for the various Theatres of Operation thereby enhancing Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) missions and improving dissemination of intelligence. The NAF has also expanded its force structure to bring security closer to the population.

Recently, the Chief of the Air Staff approved the establishment of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Ogoja, Cross River State. The need for an FOB in the Southern-most part of Cross River State became expedient after a review of NAF’s doctrine, force structure and Order of Battle.

All these efforts are geared towards ensuring that remnants of unrepentant terrorist elements are neutralized to ensure peace and stability and enable law abiding citizens to carry out their legitimate aspirations without fear or intimidation.

Aircraft Acquisition and Reactivation

The last two years of the administration has witnessed unprecedented support from the Federal Government in terms of aircraft acquisition and reactivation to tackle current and emerging security challenges in the country.

The Federal Government has acquired 38 brand new aircraft to boost training and combat readiness of the NAF since 2015. The newly acquired aircraft include 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, 5 Mi-35M helicopter gunships and 2 Bell 412 helicopters.

Others are four Agusta 109 Power attack helicopters, two Mi-171E helicopters, three JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft and more recently, 12 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in addition to a number of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs). These UCAVs include two Wing-Loong II, three CH-3A and four CH-4 UCAVs.

Mr President has also directed the acquisition of additional platforms which include, two Beechcraft King Air 360, four Diamond DA-62 surveillance aircraft, 3 Wing Loong II UCAVs, 6 T-129 ATAK helicopters, 12 Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters and 24 M-346 attack aircraft to boost NAF air power employment and projection capabilities as well as air combat training. A few of these additional platforms are expected to be delivered in 2023.

In the same vein, the NAF has sustained reactivation of hitherto unserviceable platforms to upscale its capabilities in tackling insurgency, terrorism, armed banditry and other forms of criminality in the country. To this end, 17 previously grounded aircraft including the Super Puma helicopter, 5 F-7Ni and one F-7TNi supersonic fighter aircraft, EC-135 helicopter, DO-228 transport aircraft, Mi-24V, Mi-35P, C-130H, L-39ZA basic jet trainer/light attack aircraft and Alpha Jet aircraft have been reactivated.

Also, the Falcon 900 and ATR 42 aircraft had undergone C-Checks inspection at facilities outside the country. Indeed, for the first time in its history, the NAF successfully conducted multiple in-country Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) of its platforms. The aircraft include three C-130H (NAF 918, 917 and 913) in Lagos, two Mi-35P in Port Harcourt as well as three Alpha Jet aircraft in Kainji, which also involved avionics upgrade.

Equally, three x L-39ZA aircraft underwent PDM and avionics upgrade at the OEM in Czech Republic while successfully conducted life extensions program on 6 x L-39ZA aircraft in Kano. The acquisitions and reactivation as well as the emplacement of robust logistics support structure have enabled the NAF to improve the serviceability status of operable aircraft from about 35 per cent in 2015 to over 75 per cent in 2022.

Doctrinal Development and Establishment of Air Warfare Centre

In line with one of the key drivers of his vision which focuses on doctrinal development and application of airpower in joint military operations, Air Marshal Amao directed the activation of the NAF Air Warfare Centre in Abuja.

The mission of the Air Warfare Centre commissioned recently is to develop operational and tactical doctrines as well as provide Integrated Mission Support for the NAF. The Centre will serve to impact advanced air power knowledge, employment and concepts in NAF personnel.

It will also monitor international trends in air warfare and serve as a research centre for air warfare studies. So far, 15 new doctrines have been developed by the NAF in the last 2 years. The doctrines are essentially based on analysis of the contemporary security environment as well as the operational experiences of the Service. Accordingly, all relevant competencies in the NAF are now guided by updated doctrines that are quite germane to NAF ongoing and future operations.

Training and Capacity Development

For the NAF to function efficiently, both as a highly technical service and a fighting force for the effective defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity, it must have the right numerical strength and, more importantly, the right quality of manpower in all relevant competencies. In line with one of the key drivers of his vision which deals with purposeful training and human capacity development, the NAF has continued to train and retrain personnel of all specialties both locally and abroad. Indeed, the last 2 years has witnessed unprecedented capacity building of personnel in both air and ground functions. Since his assumption of office, the current NAF leadership has winged 90 new pilots including UAV operators who graduated from various pilot courses both at home and abroad. In the same vein, several officers, airmen and airwomen are currently undergoing training in various countries of the world. In addition, hundreds of personnel across all specialties are also being trained locally despite crippling budgetary constraints. Similarly, the NAF has significantly boosted the capacity of its Regiment and Special Forces with additional training and equipment to improve their operations. Other areas that have received significant capacity boosts include the training of aircraft engineers and technicians, Information and Communication Technology, education, administration and medical professionals amongst others.

The NAF has boosted its recruitment drive to tackle various internal security challenges bedeviling the country. In the last 2 years, the Service has graduated over 2,644 recruits at the Military Training Centre in Kaduna. As part of efforts to enhance the welfare of personnel for effective and efficient service delivery, the NAF also sent 10 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers of the ranks of Air Warrant Officer and Master Warrant Officer to attend a unique 4-part international pre-retirement training in the United Kingdom. Also 15 personnel were sent to Warsaw-Poznan, Poland for VIPs’ Combat Security Driving Course. The one month course, first of its kind in the NAF was aimed at training the drivers on how to operate a vehicle in a high-risk environment and safeguard lives of VIPs. In order to enhance professionalism and proficiency of personnel in weapon handling, the NAF in the last 2 years has resuscitated the annual range classification exercise in all NAF units nationwide, aimed at improving the marksmanship of its personnel.

Personnel Welfare

As an outstanding manager of human and material resources, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao believes very strongly in the morale and welfare of personnel as precursors to operational success both now and in the future. He also believes that the most valuable resource that the NAF possesses is its airmen and airwomen. Without well-motivated and dedicated personnel, the most sophisticated weapon system is useless. According to the CAS, “You can have all the material in the world but without morale and welfare, it is largely going to be ineffective.” Therefore, as part of his efforts to bolster morale through improved personnel welfare, Air Marshal Amao, in the last 24 months has renovated/remodeled and constructed new blocks of classrooms and hostel accommodation in existing NAF schools across the Country, while engaging in massive construction and renovation of residential accommodation to reduce the accommodation shortage in NAF Bases. These are geared towards provision of qualitative education for dependants of personnel as well as members of the host communities.

The key interest of the current administration in providing qualitative education paid off in the last 2 years as students of some of the NAF schools such as Air Force Military School (AFMS), Jos, Air Force Girls Comprehensive School, Abuja, Air Force Secondary Schools, Ikeja and Shasha, Air Force Comprehensive Schools (AFCS), Yola and Enugu respectively obtained 5 credits and above, including English and Mathematics in the WASC/NECO exams for 2020/2021 academic session. Also, Master Edeani Izuchukwu, a student of AFCS Agbani, Enugu State emerged winner of the National Science Competitive Examination where he was awarded “774 Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award” by the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. In the same vein, Miss Feyisola Bolarinwa, a student of Air Force Girls Military School (AFGMS), Jos won the Bronze Award at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition conducted by the Royal Commonwealth Society.

To enable NAF personnel and those outside the Service have the opportunity to channel their complaints and grievances against the Service or its personnel, Air Marshal Amao established the Office of the Ombudsman. The Office serves as an independent instrument that provides an objective and compassionate channel for seeking redress. Additionally, the NAF recently set up a Committee to review all human rights violations in the NAF and come up with appropriate recommendations. This is a good step in the right direction which would further assist the NAF in the conduct of its operations in line with international best practices. In a bid to stimulate better welfare packages for NAF veterans and their families, Air Marshal Amao also established the Directorate of Veteran Affairs. The Directorate is tasked with interfacing with similar structures in sister Services towards harnessing necessary benefits for NAF retirees under existing Federal Government programmes for veterans, among other responsibilities.

Air Marshal Amao also approved the enactment of the Death on Active Service clause for all serving NAF personnel. This enactment automatically entitles up to 4 dependants of NAF personnel who die before their retirement to benefit from free medical services and drawing NAF educational sponsorship up to university level, among other benefits. Additionally, Air Marshal Amao approved a 100 per cent increment of the benevolent fund payable to the Next-of-Kin (NOK) of all NAF personnel who die while serving the nation. Air Marshal Amao also approved the publication of guidelines to educate personnel, their spouses and dependents on how to change and select NOK as well as processing of death benefits for those who die in the service of the nation.

Realizing the value of human being as the most important resource and the need to maintain a healthy workforce essential for combat readiness, the NAF under the current leadership has given priority attention to the well-being and health needs of NAF personnel and their dependents. In its quest to reduce the huge foreign exchange expended on medical tourism amid the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic which has drastically reduced physical contact between patient and doctors, the NAF leadership explored the possibilities of the Information Communication Technology by setting up a NAF Telemedicine portal. The portal, which is the first of its kind in the entire AFN, bridges the geographical barriers between patient and healthcare provider to access efficient and affordable healthcare services without being physically involved.

The West African College of Physicians also granted approval to the NAF to conduct Residency Training Programme for doctors in Family Medicine at the 661 NAF Hospital, Ikeja. With this, the Hospital becomes the first and only hospital in the NAF accredited to train postgraduate medical doctors. Furthermore, the 063 NAF Hospital Abuja successfully carried out the first minimally invasive surgery also known as laparoscopic surgery on a 54-year-old patient with gall bladder stones. Under the leadership of Air Marshal Amao, the NAF College of Nursing Sciences (NAFCONS), Kaduna was granted approval for the commencement of National Diploma in Nursing Training by the National Board for Technical Education. With this, candidates seeking admission into NAFCONS can now go through the University Matriculation Examination conducted by JAMB to be eligible for admission into ND General Nursing. The 661 NAF Hospital Laboratory, Ikeja equally won an award of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 15189:2012 accreditation certificate for quality management systems and excellent service delivery.

During the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) the NAF airlifted several government officials, equipment, and medical supplies in response to the outbreak. In 2021, the NAF airlifted over 4000 Kilograms of COVID-19 medical relief materials donated by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other donor partners like Team Europe, the German Government, United Nations Development Programme & Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). The relief materials were airlifted from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to 14-member nations of ECOWAS. Additionally, in line with Mr President’s mandate to contribute towards winning the peace in troubled areas in the Country, the NAF has emplaced programmes aimed at alleviating the sufferings of Internally Displaced Persons as well as win the hearts and minds of those affected by the activities of BHTs and other terrorist elements.

In his determination to improve the poor welfare package of temporary teaching staff in NAF schools nationwide, which has been left unattended to by previous administrations, Air Marshal Amao approved a 50 per cent upward review of salaries of all temporary teachers in NAF primary and secondary schools nationwide. This increment is across board for both BSc and NCE certificate holders teaching in NAF Schools across the country. This has no doubt enhanced the morale of the teachers and improved their standards of living with positive consequences on their teaching outputs. The pupils of AFMS and AFGMS, Jos also benefited from Air Marshal Amao’s magnanimity as he approved a 66.67 per cent increase of their ration allowance, a measure which will go a long way in enhancing their nutrition and learning as well.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The NAF, in the last 2 years, has invested substantially in R&D to develop unprecedented capacity to surmount current and emerging security challenges while also enhancing its operational viability. These breakthroughs were realized under the guidance of the Chief of the Air Staff, through the Air Force Research and Development Centre. Some of the R&D breakthroughs recorded included the refurbishment of unserviceable rocket launchers and BMGs back loaded from operations, test firing of locally produced 18-tube rocket launchers for A-jet aircraft and the production and deployment of 30.1mm rocket to 271 NAF Detachment, Birnin-Gwari for operational usage. Others are the adaptation of 6-tube 68mm SNEB Rocket launcher on Agusta 109 Power Helicopter for improved fire power, reconfiguration of non-compatible DEFA Gun electrical flanges, installation of Geisha 23mm pintle mount with electrical firing system and the conversion of PUS 38DM to intervalometer.

There were also breakthroughs in the installation of generating system on Tsaigumi UAV, repair of quantity 2 x C-130H nose Radomes and production of a PGM prototype. In the same vein, production of 57mm C-5 rocket prototype, production of 2,000 MATRA 155 rocket launcher heat shields, production of blank firing adaptor for CAK 103 rifle, modification of Tsaigumi engine exhaust system, flight testing and modification of Tsaigumi UAV wing are on-going during the period. These innovations have no doubt enhanced NAF’s operations and reduced to a large extent NAF’s over-dependence on foreign assistance thereby enabling the country make savings on foreign exchange.

INFRASTRUCTURAL DEVELOPMENT

Realizing that the availability of key infrastructures such as accommodation, roads and water in NAF Bases nationwide enhances morale of troops which has positive implications on NAF operational output, Air Marshal Amao has continued to pay special attention to the provision of basic needs in all NAF Bases across the Nation. These efforts are aside the over 100 blocks of different types of living accommodation at various levels of completion in NAF Bases nationwide.

Upon assumption of office, Air Marshal Amao immediately approved the implementation of the NAF paperless process automation solution. This initiative which is currently at an advanced stage and the first of its kind in the entire AFN, became necessary having observed NAF’s over-dependence on paper in its daily correspondences, which has negative environmental impact and makes it tedious to retrieve or track down specific documents. With the implementation of the paperless solution, less time will be spent on clerical work while reducing paper consumption, helping the environment, and speeding up document processing. Above all, this initiative will assist the NAF save money and space, boost productivity and output, make documentation and information sharing easier and secure official and personnel information.

Establishment of Aviation City

As part of its continued efforts to develop competencies and build capacity in the area of R&D to meet current and emerging security challenges, the NAF in partnership with the Osun State Government is on the verge of establishing an Aviation City in Ido-Osun, Osun State. The project on completion would include an aircraft manufacturing plant, a maintenance repair organization and unmanned aerial vehicle production centre amongst others.

Indeed, the last 2 years have been challenging but in spite of the daunting challenges, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has remained committed and resolute in transforming the NAF into a formidable fighting force capable of tackling current and emerging security challenges. Within 2 years, he has left no one in doubt of his unbounded sense of duty and commitment to the growth and development of the NAF.

Indeed, his passion for the NAF resonates with the words of Larry Smith who averred that, “When you feel passionate about your work, you do not set rigid boundaries between work time and personal time, because the work itself is personal.” It should also be stated that Air Marshal Amao is committed to transforming the NAF into a model fighting force that will operate seamlessly with the Sister Services and other security agencies to ensure security, stability, and prosperity of the nation.

Nigerians can therefore be rest assured that the NAF will continue to aim at higher standards of operational excellence and combat readiness in carrying out its statutory roles as well as carrying out other tasked as assigned by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. Nigerian Air Force, willing, able, ready.

