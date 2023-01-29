Pastor Paul Adefarasin: Waxing Stronger in God’s  Vineyard at 60

Every January 25, the House on the Rock church, an international Christian ministry, celebrates its Senior Pastor Paul Adefarasin. The man is a colossus in the true meaning of the word: influential, impressive, intimidating. Since he took up the mandate of spreading the gospel in the late ‘90s, Adefarasin’s life has not been the same. Perhaps due to his dedication, the man has been able to accrue much under his name, including a family that is beautiful beyond words, a wife (the transcendent Pastor Ifeanyi) that is immeasurably loyal, transgenerational wealth, and more.

Adefarasin’s route to success is well-known. The man only gave his all to his ministry, committed to bringing light to the darkness in the world. On this path, he has authored many books and inspired many people. The Experience, a multi-denominational event that is held yearly, is another one of Adefarasin’s contributions.

Even President Muhammadu Buhari took time out of his busy schedule to draft a goodwill message to Adefarasin, wishing him robust health and many years of positive things to add to Nigeria and the world beyond.

At 60, the man’s momentum continues to deepen, reaching new depths as he touches more of society.