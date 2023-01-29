  • Sunday, 29th January, 2023

Ex-minister, Sulaiman, Awarded Harvard Executive Certificate in Public Leadership

The Director of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has earned an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from the prestigious Harvard University, Boston, USA.

 Sulaiman, who was a former Minister of National Planning, has completed three executive programmes in Leadership and Public Policy.

According to a statement by NILDS, the award  ceremony  took place at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government last Thursday.

The statement said: “Sulaiman now joins other alumni of Harvard university who have garnered extensive leadership and public service experience by participating in various  programmes targeted at enhancing leadership skills as well as maximising efficiency in public policy development and delivery.”

