RockCine Announces ‘NextLevel Brands in Entertainment’ Awards

Mary Nnah

RockCine Universal Studios (RUSS), A brand that creates ventures, exposures, expression, and exponential boosts to lives and livelihoods of communities in Nigeria and beyond, using entertainment as a strategic leeway has announced two big projects.

Rising from a brainstorming session with the core of its team on Tuesday, RockCine Universal Studios issued a statement announcing that it is set to stage a prestigious award ceremony that recognises outstanding innovation and achievement in the brand, entertainment and sports industry.

Tagged the ‘NextLevel Brands in Entertainment Awards (NBEAWARDS) and International Entertainment Summit Conference,’ the three-day affair will also provide a stage for exchanging research and proposed policy developments between relevant experts in transforming Nigeria’s entertainment industry into a super economy.

According to the President and Executive Producer, RockCine Universal Studios, RUSS, Nigeria, Mr. Eyituoyo Ikomi, the event will bring together delegates from the areas of public health and safety, psychology, public health, law, medicine, economics, law enforcement, public policy, education, pharmacology, toxicology, forensic science, alcohol intervention and rehabilitation to discuss the need to curb the promotion of soft-porn, drug, alcohol abuse and cybercrime on the Nigerian entertainment space.

Ikomi said: ‘‘It also promises to take you to the height of fun and entertainment as we avail all the nominees and winners the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work and contribution to the entertainment industry.

‘‘It’s another night to witness electrifying musical performances and rib-cracking entertainment of the best of Nigeria’s next generation best in music, comedy, skits from around the country and beyond.

“Over the years, these brands have not just been the best at what they do, but have also created a wave of change that makes the industry follow and acknowledge them. The goal is to celebrate brands that have revolutionised the entertainment industry, making it more entertaining, accessible and affordable across the world as witnessed in our living rooms with endless joy and excitement.”

The nomination and voting process for the award, Ikomi said, will run from February to April 2023 while each nominated candidate will be briefly evaluated before being published as a nominee.

He noted further that once made available as a nominee, the public can vote for it, adding “We encourage all brand holders to spread the word through their social media platforms to gather as many votes as possible.”

He revealed that the two eligible candidates under each category with the most votes will become the 2022 next level brands in entertainment awards finalists while the finalists will be revealed in April and winners will be announced at the gala on a yet-to-be-decided date.