Remita Announces Sales of JAMB Registration ePINs

Omolabake Fasogbon

Electronic payment platform, Remita has said that it has commenced sale of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) ePINs to candidates seeking admission into higher institutions across Nigeria.

The firm also promised mouth-watering commission to agents and school that subscribe to its platform.

Speaking further, Retail Manager at Remita, Chinedu Alisa said, “They would receive an SMS with a 10-digit profile code via the phone number that should be used to purchase their ePINs. They are then to proceed to the Remita website and follow the instructions.

He reiterated that agents, schools, and other partnering organisations across Nigeria who resell JAMB ePINs will be duly rewarded with the most competitive commissions per transaction.

He said, “Agents stand a chance to make up to N200 per ePIN sold via Remita, and will get a refund for unsold ePINs”.

Alisa further assured candidates of simplified and convenient registration process.

He added, “Candidates can also pay through Remita on JAMB’s e-facility portal. This indicates that the Remita platform is designed to simplify the registration process and eliminate any inconvenience candidates may face during their JAMB registration.