Kenturky of Istanbul Set to Kick Off  Nigeria, UK Tour

Popular entertainment and show promoter, Adeoye Ademola, better known as Kenturky of Istanbul has said that all is set for the start of his world tour beginning in Nigeria. The Turkey-based show promoter who has been organizing shows across Europe expressed excitement that the tour will commence from Nigeria.

He said “I’m really happy starting my world tour from my home country Nigeria.I really work with many clubs in lag and many concerts in Nigeria.”

Kenturky also said that the tour covers other countries in the African continent and not just the country of his birth.

“I just finished with the Ghana and Benin tour, setting for the UK tour . Hype man KENTURKY Of Istanbul aka Pay to talk CEO Ptt entertainment continues with the international world club tour 2022/2023.

He further appreciated the likes of Ghana and Benin for the good reception he received.

“The Ghana tour was awesome because I performed at the Afro nation concert in Ghana 2022 and also many clubs in Accra Ghana. Happy to work with club managers and promoters in Ghana.

“Live in Benin was a great show at Lemmon club Cotonou. Cotonou people really show love to me and I really appreciate you guys. One African one love.

“Up for more countries this year 2023 And open to work with artist all around the world,” he said.

It would be recalled that the show promoter worked with Tanzanian superstar, Diamond Platnumz recently in his bid to work with music stars in the continent.