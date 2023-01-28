 Gyado and Family Need Justice

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) urges the government to institute legal action against those who lynched Pa Justin Gyado in Gwer East Local Government Area in Benue State. This call has become necessary following the growing pressure on Pa Gyado and family for the release of the suspects from police custody. It must be recalled that over 10 youths abducted and set ablaze Gyado after accusing him of killing a young man through witchcraft this month. It took the combined efforts of the police, civil defense, and the army, to rescue Pa Justin. But he was severely burnt. Justin was taken to the Federal Medical Center in Makurdi, where he is currently battling for his life. While at the hospital, family sources told the AfAW that one of the perpetrators invaded the hospital and tried to attack and kill Justin.

Fortunately, in the past few days, the police have arrested five persons linked to this horrific act. And the investigation is ongoing. However, information reaching the Advocacy for Alleged Witches is that relatives of the suspects are pressuring Pa Gyado’s family members to get the police to release the suspects. They are holding meetings and plotting several ways to frustrate the case. The police should not yield to this pressure and scheme. Justin is at the hospital nursing his wounds at his own expense without any support from the community.

The community leaders are only interested in securing the release of those who attempted to murder him. The AfAW is asking the police in Benue not to release these suspects and to ensure that justice is done in this case. The police should use Pa Gyado’s case to demonstrate their commitment to upholding the rule of law and enforcing the criminal provisions against witchcraft accusations and jungle justice. The government of Benue should expedite efforts to ensure the prosecution of all implicated in this savage act. The case of Pa Gyado is the second to be reported in the Gwer East in recent months.

In October last year, two men were reportedly murdered after they were accused of witchcraft. The police have not arrested anyone linked to that murder to date. If the police yielded to pressure and allowed these suspects to go scot free, they would be encouraging impunity and injustice. If the government of Benue State did not prosecute these suspects, it would be sending a message that perpetrators of witch persecution and jungle justice would get away with their crimes. And it would not reflect positively on the police, and the government of Benue State.

Pa Justin Gyado and his family need justice. The world is watching.



Leo Igwe, nskepticleo@yahoo.com