Culinary Institute Urges Support for Women in Hospitality Industry

Omolabake Fasogbon

Speedmeals Culinary School has called for support and empowerment of women and girls seeking a career in the culinary and hospitality sector.

Director of the School, Chef Tobias Igwe declared this at the institute’s graduation ceremony, where about 107 female students graduated to become professional chef.

He explained that the institute is changing the narratives of men dominating the hospitality space, by training more women to be employable and conquer territories in the sector.

He appealed to government, non-governmental organisations, NGOs and corporates to extend training opportunity to more women.

“We are glad to have some NGOs currently sponsoring women to train in our school. We are hoping for well- meaning individuals, governmental and non-governmental organisations alike to sponsor more students to acquire these skills in our school and become employable,” He said.

Igwe explained further that the institute provides training to women, young girls, and women with disabilities to become a professional chef, while equipping them with relevant skills to fit in the hospitality sector.

He added, “We are addressing five of the SDG goals which include: no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality and decent work and economic growth.”

He said the institute has so far trained and empowered about 278 students in the last three years and currently admitting students with a minimum of Secondary School Certificate.