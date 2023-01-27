Obasanjo Canvasses People-driven Constitution

*Urges Nigerians to rebuild commitment to democratic practice

*Wike harps on successful elections

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Former Nigeria’s President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has suggested the building and compacting of a truly people-driven constitution which they would own and defend.



According to Obasanjo, unless Nigerians generate the courage and commitment to change course and do things better and differently, the country may be heading for more trouble ahead.

He expressed grave concerns about the country’s current political process and attempts at democratisation, giving dire warning that Africa’s most populous nation will suffer “democratic quagmire” that will result in “the survival of the fittest, richest and better connected.”



He expressed dismay at the level of campaign messages being dished out to the people by political contenders, describing it as not pragmatic.

The former president, stated this yesterday in a keynote address titled, ‘Respecting the Principles of Democracy’, at the International Conference on ‘Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development And Security in Nigeria,’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers.



He said there was the need for Nigeria to begin the cultivation of a new democratic culture that would spread to all nooks and crannies of the nation.

“I do not by any means assume that this would be easy. We have made many false starts in the past. We have steadily become impatient with democracy, its principles and practice as we demand instant results.



“But past failure should not discourage us from embracing new vistas or perspectives that will guarantee our survival.

“Without reinventing the wheel therefore, let me state very clearly that the principles I have been talking about include, but certainly not limited to building and compacting a truly people-led and people-driven Constitution that they would own and defend against political predators of any form,” he said.

He added, “that this is the basic foundation that when you involve the people in the process, they understand it, make their inputs, see the document as their own; not only would they defend it, but it would also guide their political actions, alignments and realignments.”



Obasanjo said because citizen’s welfare and well-being was involved, they could make meaningful contributions to it.

“The extent to which we buy into the popular compacting of a democratic constitution and use the process to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and the electoral umpire, encourage the popular teaching of the Constitution to promote a culture of constitutionalism, promote and guarantee basic rights, the easier it would be for Nigeria to engage the challenges that negate national cohesion, growth and development.”

Obasanjo said that money cannot buy patriotism but it could build institutions, interactions and promote the brand of development that commits the people to the nation and its leadership.



He said development of a people-led constitution would be followed by citizen participation in rule-based political competition.

“Without retracing our political steps to the right direction, the current process will either not produce the right leaders or it will leave so many broken blocks on the path to governance and attract resources and energy away from the task of rebuilding Nigeria and consolidating our democratic practice.

“The result will be democratic quagmire, increased corruption, insecurity and survival of the fittest, richest and better connected with little or no recognition of merits.



“The implications and cost of such a scenario to our present and future can best be imagined. I pray that God will grant us the wisdom to do what is right for our nation and people at all times and more so now,” he said.

Obasanjo said the Nigerians should be interested in asking questions such as: “How much internal democracy do the parties have; are the parties used to identify and train new leaders? Are there philosophical differences that promote true choice for the people? Do all qualified citizens have the opportunity to vote in elections?



“How much political education are the parties providing to their supporters? Are women treated equally in the political process? Do we provide adequate space and time for youth in our democratic and political process or do we just pay lip-service to not-too-young-to-run?



“Is the electoral umpire well-funded and truly independent without bias and favour? Do parties and leaders obey their own Constitution? To what extent is the deployment of money regulated and are sanctions enforced without fear or favour? How reliable and independent is the judiciary?

Obasanjo also said this would be followed by equality before the law and respect for human rights.

In his remarks, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike urged Nigerians to ensure a successful 2023 general election, saying failure would increase political polarisation, exacerbate social fault lines and set Nigeria’s democracy backwards.



Wike noted the need for successful elections, insisted that it would consolidate and strengthen the roots of democracy in the national life of Nigeria.

The Rivers state governor said in less than one month to the polls, Nigerians were hoping and praying for the 2023 general election to herald the deepening of democratic culture, the rule of law and good governance in the country.



He said: “In a democracy, periodic elections are the only legitimate means for the peaceful transfer of power from one party to another. Since 1999, Nigeria has had six general election circles, but none was considered substantially clean and fair.”

Speaking further, governor Wike said the new electoral law, especially with the provisions of the use of technology, holds the prospect for a brighter democratic experience for Nigeria if implemented effectively.



In his opening remarks, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who was the chairman of the occasion said the theme of the conference addresses itself to the imperative of enhancing democratic governance to the benefit of Nigerians and the country.



Fayemi observed that Nigeria’s democracy was bedeviled by lack of party based politics, issued based politicking, untamed political violence, winner take all mentality, growing influence of money in politics, exploitation of loophole to subvert the will of the people and social media and spread of fake news.