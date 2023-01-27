Ikonne: Abia APC Guber Candidate Suspends Campaign for 7 Days

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike has suspended all his campaigns for a period of one week following the death of fellow governorship contender, Prof. Uche Ikonne.

To this end, Emenike put on hold his Local Government Campaign Trail which was scheduled to start on Friday, January 27, 2023. He said a new date would be communicated to the party faithful in due course.

He said he took the decision to halt his campaigns in honour of the deceased governorship candidate of Abia PDP whom he described as an erudite scholar and worthy gentleman and politician, who earned and deserved every respect.

“By every standard Prof Ikonne was an illustrious son of Abia having occupied high positions of responsibilities including the Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba and the Vice-chancellor of Abia State University Uturu,” he said.

Emenike further noted that Ikonne’s emergence as the governorship candidate of the ruling party despite the crowded field was a testament of his desire to serve Abia State.

He commiserated with the Ikonne family, the state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the government and entire good people of Abia State, and the Abia PDP over the loss.

The APC governorship candidate prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of Ikonne and asked God to grant his family and the entire state the fortitude to bear the loss.

He had on Tuesday held his 2023 Governorship Campaign flag-off which was performed by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu at an event attended by unprecedented crowd of party supporters.