The General Election will be Hitch-free, Says Niger Gov

Despite the security challenges in some parts of the country, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed optimism that the forthcoming general election will be hitch-free.

“I do not have any doubt in my mind that elections will come and go without hitches,” Governor Bello told a large crowd of All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in Suleja, where he flagged off the campaign for the election of the party’s candidates at the township stadium.

He said the federal and Niger State governments would continue to do its best to solve the security problems facing the state and the country but asked the people to be very vigilant and support security agencies in their efforts to restore peace to troubled areas of the state and country.

According to him, “Security is dynamic. Every day, we are faced with different types of challenges. We try to respond to the challenges when they happen. No one can tell when and where it will happen.

“We have to be on our toes, and going into elections, we have to be more vigilant and even the locals. I do not have any doubt in my mind that elections will come and go without hitches.”

Governor Bello asked the electorate to “vote massively from top to bottom for all APC candidates because they are credible people that will build on the successes recorded by the present administration.”

The Senator representing Niger East senatorial district in the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, who is seeking re-election, while addressing the supporters, urged them to vote for all APC candidates, assuring them that the National Assembly members from the zone will work collectively to ensure rapid development of the zone.

According to him, “We have done very well. We have realised some shortcomings and we are going to do better,” he said, before asking the people to be patient and vigilant as well as ensure that they run issue-based campaigns devoid of violence.