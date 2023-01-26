Konga’s Upcoming Mentorship Session Excites Customer

Nosa Alekhuogie

Mrs. Molayo Jebutu, one of the customers of Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, selected for the all-expense paid Knowledge Weekendprogramme with the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has expressed her excitement and expectations from the exclusive mentorship session.

Jebutu, who confessed to be an ardent and loyal shopper on Konga, was one of the first batch of winners unveiled by the e-commerce company for the highly anticipated mentorship programme scheduled to hold in February next month.

‘‘I was excited after being contacted by Konga and subsequently being informed of my selection. I am looking forward to a very interesting programme. I expect to be able to expand my network, gain more knowledge on business management from Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh and have fun,’’ she said.

While sharing insights from her understanding of e-commerce and how Konga has transformed her shopping experience, Jebutu, who hails from Osun State, heaped praises on the company, citing a few key qualities that have endeared her to the Konga brand.

According to her, ‘‘My experience with Konga has been centred around three major factors. They include fast delivery, good customer service and good prices for the items. I commend them for that.’’

She was selected randomly from shoppers participating in the current edition of the Konga Jara promotion. The shopping fiesta commenced last December and will end January 31, 2023. An annual festive season sale, Konga Jara offers massive deals, mouthwatering discounts and huge savings for all categories of shoppers but with a difference this time round, with 12 lucky shoppers set to enjoy an all-expense paid weekend mentorship programme with Ekeh.

Selected shoppers will enjoy a host of exciting initiatives lined up for the two-day session such as fully funded fares to the location of the retreat, hotel accommodation, feeding and cost of return trip all funded by Konga Kares. In addition, the lucky beneficiaries will be exposed to healthy living tips, a finishing school, gym/aerobic sessions, deeper insights on the pitfalls confronting contemporary businesses, the new avenues to create sustainable wealth, how to navigate the prevailing tough business climate, as well as direct, one-on-one feedback sessions with Ekeh. Participants are also expected to dine with Ekeh, a Forbes Best of Africa Leading Tech Icon, in addition to engaging him on his record-breaking entrepreneurial journey.