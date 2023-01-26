After Maintaining Steady Growth, Telecom Subscriptions Hit 222m in December 2022

Emma Okonji

The latest statistics on telecom subscriptions that was released yesterday by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telecom industry regulator, puts telecom subscriptions at 222,571,568, as at December 31 2022, up from 218,953,849 that it attained in November same year.

According to the statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NCC, telecom subscriptions maintained a steady growth in 12 months, from January 2022 to December 2022.

Analysis of the numbers showed that in January 2022, the figure of telecom subscriptions was 197.5 million, with a teledensity of 103.46 per cent. In February 2022, the subscription figure rose to 198.1 million, with a teledensity of 103.79 per cent, with a further increase in subscriptions to 199.6 million with a teledensity of 104.54 per cent in March 2022. Again in April 2022, telecom subscriptions increased to 201.7 million, with a teledensity of 105.65 per cent. Then in May 2022, telecom subscriptions increased again to 204.6 million with a teledensity of 107.17 per cent. In June 2022, telecom subscriptions increased to 206.5 million, with a teledensity of 108.15 per cent, and a further increase in subscriptions in July to 208.9 million with a teledensity of 109.47 per cent.

In August 2022, telecom subscriptions increased again to 209.9 million with a teledensity of 109.99 per cent. Then in September and October 2022, telecom subscriptions increased to 212.2 million and 214.7 million respectively, with teledensity growth of 111.17 per cent and 112.47 per cent respectively. In November and December 2022, telecom subscriptions increased again to 218.9 million and 222.6 million respectively, with teledensity of 114.70 per cent and 116.60 per cent respectively.

Teledensity is defined as the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area and is expressed as a percentage figure and it is calculated based on a population estimate of 190 million, up from 140 million in 2019.

The NCC numbers further gave the market share of each telecom operator, with MTN having the highest market share of 40.06 per cent, with a subscriber number of 89,016,678 on its network. Globacom, which is the third entrant into the Nigerian GSM market, has maintained the position of the second largest telecom operator, with a market share of 27.13 per cent and with a subscriber base of 60,290,012 on its network. This is closely followed by Airtel, with a market share of 27.03 per cent, and a subscriber base of 60,065,904 on its network. 9mobile has a market share of 5.78 per cent, with a subscriber base of 12,852,706 on its network.Commenting on the growth of telecom subscriptions in the last one year, the Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, told THISDAY that the launch of 5G network last year by MTN, coupled with the various customer-friendly promotions carried out by network operators, contributed to the steady growth telecom subscriptions in 2022. He also said the policy direction of NCC, contributed immensely in helping telecom operators to achieve tremendous growth last year.