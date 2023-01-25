Tompolo Donates N30m Single Seater Desks as Maritime University Matriculates Students

Sylvester Idowu in Warri​

The President of Tompolo Foundation, Chief​ Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo) has donated 458 single-seater desks worth N30 million to students of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU), Okerenkoko in Warri South West council area of Delta.

The Executive Secretary of the foundation, Dr Paul Bebenimibo, who represented Chief Ekpemupolo, made the donation during the combined matriculation ceremony for 2019/2020, 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 academic sessions.

Describing Tompolo as a strategic partner of the NMU, Bebenimibo said he is putting measures in place to enable the institution to compete well with other world-class universities.

The Vice-Chancellor of NMU, Prof Emmanuel Adigio, commended Ekpemupolo for the donation.​

He expressed his admiration for Tompolo because of his desire to fulfil his dream of educating his people.

Adigio added that Tompolo brought to be the land wherein the university sits.

Adigio added, “He contributes to resolving all our challenges in the university. A lot of our chairs were brought in by him. Many of our chairs had gone. Within two weeks, he did it.”

He disclosed that Tompolo is currently putting up a structure that will soon be completed in the institution. “I want to thank him very much. We appreciate it. But just like Oliver Twist, we still ask for more.”

The vice-chancellor said the relevant government agencies have duly accredited all 13 programmes, disclosing that pioneer graduates of the institution are currently observing the one-year national service to their fatherland.

He urged the cadets to take their destinies into their hands, put their studies above anything else, and remain undaunted and resilient in the face of challenges that may arise during their studies.

“They should be guided by the reality that the time spent in this first paramilitary university in the country is the springboard to the greater life hereafter. On this note, let me congratulate our matriculating cadets. You are indeed our seed planted with the expectation to flourish,” stated the VC.