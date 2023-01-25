NGO to Tackle Global Warming Via Girl-child Education

Funmi Ogundare​

Evolve, a non-profit organisation that focuses on girl-child education, in partnership with Polaris Bank, has reiterated​ its commitment towards curbing global warming through intervention in girl-child education in Nigeria.

Inaugurated in 2020 to address the global challenge of climate change through the education of underprivileged girls, the Evolve programme will impact over 50,000 direct beneficiaries and 200,000 indirect beneficiaries in the next five years.

Addressing journalists recently on the impact of the project, the Managing Director, Pacegate Limited, Mr Umesh Amarnani, said the programme is part of its corporate social responsibility that will ensure that girl-child is educated and empowered, adding that it will, in turn,​ help curb global warming and make an impact in the community.​

The Group Head, Customer Experience Management and Sustainability, Polaris Bank, Bukola Oluyadi, said it​ recognised that education and youth empowerment are the most significant indicators of social progress, adding that the bank’s commitment to these has been the drive for the empowerment of the girl-child and thus its partnership with Evolve.​

Oluyadi said, “Since 2021, we have partnered Evolve and adopted several schools across Nigeria to cater for the needs of the girl child.”

General Manager (Operations) of Pacegate Limited and Project Manager for Evolve, Mr Godwin Ejeh, stated that the organisation is the CSR arm of ADIPRO Chemicals, executed through Pacegate Limited and PEARL in the country, adding that it has a clear mandate of​ using S-connect approaches adapted from Heartfulness Institute Hyderabad.

​”Through the S-connect, Evolve initiative reaches out to educational institutions, mostly secondary schools across the country, by providing female students with basic school supplies in fulfilment of its mission to tackle climate change by empowering the girl-child,” said Ejeh. “Since its inception, Evolve, in collaboration with all of its partners, has donated school supplies, including school uniforms, sandals, notebooks, pens, and bags, to over 10,000 female students in 32 schools across​ nine states in the country.”

He recalled that the organisation, last year,​ also launched Inspire programme to specifically impact teachers, saying it is a value-based education enrichment programme that assists educators in developing a heart-centred approach to teaching.​

He added, “The focus is to enable teachers to take a holistic approach towards student growth using 21st-century styles of learning such as the ‘Heartfulness’ Way.