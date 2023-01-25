  • Wednesday, 25th January, 2023

MTN Foundation Revamps 15 School Labs, Inaugurates Three at Government Secondary School Owerri

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The MTN Foundation recently inaugurated the newly-renovated science laboratory at Government Secondary School, Owerri. The project, part of the second phase of the foundation’s Science and Technology Laboratory initiative, is designed to improve the teaching standards and learning outcomes of science subjects in public secondary schools.

Following the set criteria for the nomination, four secondary schools (Government Secondary School Owerri; St Augustine College, Igbuzor; St. Aquinas College, Akure and Queens College, Lagos) emerged beneficiaries of the second phase of the Science and Technology Laboratory initiative. Each school received full renovation of their Chemistry, Physics and Biology laboratories, including; installation of laboratory furniture, solar-powered borehole and alternative power solution, supply of laboratory equipment and consumables and training of laboratory staff.

Speaking at the ceremony in Owerri, Governor Hope Uzodimma, represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. JohnCliff Nwadike, said that the science laboratories would encourage the students to enhance their knowledge of science, technology and innovation. He also commended the foundation for effectively carrying out​ its corporate social responsibilities to the people.​

“The laudable zest with which MTN carries out its corporate social responsibility is clear for all to see. This administration remains committed to quality education at all levels, hence our readiness to support MTNF and other stakeholders who take the initiative to encourage us,”​ he said.

The Director of MTN Foundation, Dennis Okoro, stated that the foundation is committed to supporting government efforts in education.​​

“The MTN Foundation has, over the years, been complementing the government’s efforts around youth development through the deployment of relevant initiatives. The Science and Technology Laboratory Project is one of such initiatives, where we have identified the need to improve science and technology education through the remodelling and upgrading of science laboratories in public secondary schools,” ​ he added.
In the past, the MTN Foundation has renovated science laboratories in 22 schools across states like Lagos, Abuja, Edo, Kwara, Katsina, Bauchi and Abia.

