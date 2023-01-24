Zamfara APC Engages 2,000 Party Leaders to Promote Tinubu’s Candidature 

.Mobilises 1m people for Saturday’s presidential rally in Gusau

The Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in Zamfara State has appointed over 2,000 top party leaders drawn from all the 14 local government areas of the state to promote the candidature of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the state.

The letters, according to a release issued on Tuesday by APC Publicity Secretary in the state,

Yusuf Idris Gusau, were issued to all the committee members, who were drawn from various interest groups and organisations by the coordinator of the PCC in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa at the Garba Nadama Conference Hall, Gusau.

The issuance of the letters was a prelude to Tinubu’s campaign rally in the state scheduled for this Saturday.

Marafa said the 2,000 contact persons were carefully selected to take the message of Tinubu and APC to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He assured them that the reward system of APC is guaranteed after the strongly hopeful inauguration of Tinubu on May 29.

According to him: “We have the assurances of our incoming president that the reward system of our great party under him would change. Hard work would be rewarded. Invest in him by ensuring that you deliver your polling unit and I can assure you that you will adequately be rewarded”.

He said for Saturday’s rally, over one million persons are expected to come from the 14 local government areas of the state.

“As you can see, the state capital, Gusau is already agog and wearing a new look in preparation for our candidate’s visit on Saturday. Over one million persons are expected to participate in the campaign rally. Zamfara is for APC and APC is for Zamfara,” Marafa stated.

The former Senator called on the people of the state to continue to pray for the growth, development, security, peace and unity of the country and the state.

The state coordinator also said Tinubu will fight the insecurity situation bedeviling the state as well as create more economic opportunities for the people of the state.

Marafa appropriately described Tinubu as a politician who values those who work for him and his reward system is exceptionally worth struggling for in the political history of the country.