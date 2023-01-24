Ogun Monarchs Assure Senator Adeola of Victory

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, the Forum of Awori Traditional Rulers and Yewa Obas in Ado Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, have assured the Chairman of Senate Committee on Finance and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senatorial Candidate for Ogun West, Senator Solomon Adeola, of victory in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election based on his antecedents and his good deeds for Ogun West even before becoming the senator of the district.

The traditional rulers, expressed their preference, at the palace of Olota of Ota where the senator went on a courtesy call as part of his 5 -Day campaign tour of the 16 wards of Ado Odo Ota Local Government.

The position of the traditional rulers, was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director, Media and Publicity, Adeola Campaign Organisation, Chief Kayode Odunaro.

Speaking through selected kings, the obas and the Olota, stated that voting for Adeola and all APC candidates is not about politics, but about the development of the senatorial district.

They said the coming of Adeola and the development he is already attracting to the areas, is a good sign that better days are ahead with Senator Adeola as senator of Ogun West.

Oba Shyllon Adedayo, the Alagbado of Agbado said it is unprecedented in a long while for an aspirant to tour the whole LGA to see things for himself and come out that the largest council area in Ogun State deserves special attention from government at all level adding that the senator, has started well even before becoming a senator of Ogun West with the numerous projects he has started in the district.

He said, “Senator Adeola has facilitated the ongoing construction of the critical Itele road, a major erosion control project is also ongoing in addition to 5 transformers he donated with N1million for energisation.

“He also facilitated the training of many of our youth in various skills acquisition programme even before he become a senator representing us. We are assuring him of victory to continue what he is already doing.”

Another king, Oba Samuel Ojugbele , the Onilogbo of Ilogbo said they have not seen the kind of unprecedented representation that Senator Adeola did in Lagos West and is already doing in Ogun West even before his ultimate election adding that “ you have no opponent in this race as far as we are concern. Unfortunately, in a democracy, it is allowed for even mad men and imbeciles to contest”.

Their position was also supported by Oba Lukmon Agunbiade, the Alagbara of Agbara who stated that the senator has been taken care of the royal fathers over the years and as a fellow accountant professional he is sure that Senator Adeola is the best candidate for the Ogun West Senatorial district.

The Olota of Ota who presided over the courtesy call, stated that for this electoral round and the interest of his people as Yorubas he is for all APC candidates from top to bottom adding that the royal fathers of Ado Odo Ota in unison have stated their supportive position on the basis of the antecedents and performance of Adeola.

“Senator Adeola is not disappointing us at all as he has started work even before his election as senator of Ogun West. Our people should maintain their lane by voting back APC at state and federal levels. They should not deviate at this time for development that is ongoing to be concluded” the foremost Awori king stated.

Addressing the royal fathers, Adeola stated that he took time to tour all the 16 wards in the city ncil area to see their developmental challenges as well as present himself as their prospective senator adding that from what he saw the local government, deserve a special development attention from the government.

“During my tour I established the need for special attention and intervention for Ado Odo Ota Local Governnenr. I donated 10 transformers during my tour to various communities that will be supplied before the February 25 election while an equal number will come before May. I have facilitated the Itele road construction as well as a major erosion control project in Ota” he stated.

He said his election as well as other APC candidates is for the interest of Ogun West as the synergy of voting in candidates

from top to bottom of APC will make continuation of development which he has already started seamless adding that one of the major highlight of his tour aside the infrastructure deficit is the issue of youth development in the right direction.